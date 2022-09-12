5 mistakes Triple H needs to avoid with WWE’s Women’s Division

Triple H is now in control of WWE’s Creative Department and was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer.

Alongside his wife, Stephanie McMahon, who is the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, the couple have slowly changed the company for the better since Vince McMahon’s sudden retirement.

One of the key components of WWE is the women’s division. As we’ve seen in the past, the company has had a topsy-turvy relationship with its women’s division. At one point, the women’s division was simply a time filler for RAW and SmackDown, featuring matches with little to no meaning behind them and were not taken seriously.

The company would change its tune as a response to the WWE Universe and the popular NXT Women’s Division (at the time, in 2014-2015), as a shift began to occur that would come to be known as the “Women’s Evolution”.

The women’s division did evolve and change for the better, but has WWE taken two steps back and one step forward with their division?

Let’s look at five mistakes Triple H needs to avoid making with the WWE’s women’s division.

#5. Don’t overly rely on the same “core” superstars

The "Four Horsewomen" consistently dominated the WWE's womens division between 2016 and 2020.

One of the weak points WWE has is relying on the same core of 4-5 superstars to single-handedly carry the division. We saw it happen several years ago, when all we would see is a few female stars in the same position.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Ronda Rousey, and Sasha Banks were in the spotlight for the vast majority of the women’s division top storylines between 2016 and 2020.

Granted, things have changed with Bianca Belair establishing her spot as Raw Women’s Champion, and Liv Morgan as SmackDown Women’s Champion. The idea is to continue to grow your division and give other women an opportunity to step up.

With all due respect to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, etc., but we don’t need to see them at the top of the women’s division forever. Triple H can have the division grow and prosper with multiple women at the forefront.

#4. Avoid introducing too many championships

The current design for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles. WWE needs to avoid having too many titles.

When you look at the big picture, we have two sets of Women’s Tag Team titles (WWE & NXT), along with the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles (which, may be unified at some point between now and WrestleMania 39).

Right now, WWE has done a great job of keeping up with those titles and not going crazy with creating gimmicky championships or needing more mid-card level titles.

One thing Triple H needs to avoid is having way too many titles on the roster like their competitors.

#3. Don’t place the women’s division on the backburner

The women’s division needs to be at the forefront of WWE. That’s not to say that women need to be better than men, or vice versa. The division can’t be taken for granted and is set to operate at a certain level, while the men’s division continues to dominate the WWE spotlight.

At the end of the day, some of the best feuds and matches in WWE history have come out of the Women’s Division. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in NXT and Trish Stratus vs. Lita during the attitude era.

Becky Lynch/Charlotte Flair/Ronda Rousey feud back in 2019, which went on to main event WrestleMania 35. These are just a small handful of feuds that helped elevate and take the Women’s Division to the next level.

Triple H needs for this division to not fall behind and be placed as the second best in the company.

#2. Triple H needs to stay focused on wrestling, less focus on “Attitude Era” gimmicks

Okay, this one may be a little unlikely, given the fact that WWE is still in the PG era, so we haven’t seen any “Bra & Panties” matches or anything like that since the Ruthless Aggression or Attitude Era days.

However, WWE seems to be shifting back to a more adult-oriented program, pushing the PG boundaries as far as they can go with it.

The one thing Triple H needs to avoid doing is placing women in those types of “gimmicks” just to score a quick ratings boost from the fans. We’ve been there, done that.

The current women's roster don’t need to be in those Bra & Panties matches, bikini contests, gravy bowl matches, and so on.

Triple H is more wrestling oriented, and I hope that he continues to push for the women’s division to be more wrestling-based than pure eye candy and sports entertainment fodder.

#1. Do not have the women’s division be inferior to the men’s division

The women's division must continue to stand united to be on par with the men's division in WWE.

A touched on this a little bit in the last two points, but now it’s time to drive home this issue. The women’s division needs to be equal to the men’s division.

Triple H cannot allow for the women’s division feel like they can only go to a certain plateau and remain there, while the men’s division continues to take center stage over the company.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch proved back at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 that women can be just as good, if not better, than the men’s division. It’s up to the current crop of women in WWE for all three brands to continue with that process.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks headlined Night One of WrestleMania 37 last year proving that women can headline any premiere live event for WWE and convince the audience to invest in their storylines.

Triple H needs to stay actively involved and in-tune with the women's division so that it can grow and evolve into an equally competitive juggernaut as the men's division.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi