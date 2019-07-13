5 Mistakes Vince McMahon could make at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

This would be a huge mistake to make, I think

It's pay-per-view time once again! Extreme Rules may not have the same level of buzz that SummerSlam will, but the fact of the matter is that it's the last pit-stop on the way to the largest show of the Summer, and therefore WWE will have to ensure that they put their best foot forward.

Also, bear in mind that a new era begins soon after Extreme Rules with Bischoff and Heyman assuming their positions. Therefore, the way that everything lines up at the end of Extreme Rules will influence WWE programming in the coming weeks.

Therefore, what WWE cannot afford to do is make these 5 mistakes. If they do, it could have long-term repercussions and could drive viewers away from what could be a glorious new time for WWE.

In any case, here are five mistakes that WWE should not make at WWE Extreme Rules

#5 Not having Samoa Joe become the WWE Champion

Listen, I'm a big fan of Kofi Kingston and I thought that his WrestleMania storyline was absolutely top class.

But the fact of the matter is that Samoa Joe has come out on the losing end on more than one occasion, on bigger stages. To establish him as a dominant, believable heel, he needs to rack up a few big victories at least.

Whether it is clean or even through underhanded means, I think we should go into the Bischoff era with Samoa Joe as the face of SmackDown Live. We've all seen how passionate and fiery he can be when the situation demands it. We could see a very long feud between Joe and Kofi, if the title changes hands.

You don't want to have Samoa Joe lose too much momentum, in my opinion. He's a valuable asset who's not been used right.

