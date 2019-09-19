5 mistakes WWE cannot make with Baron Corbin as King of the Ring

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 672 // 19 Sep 2019, 05:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baron Corbin

The 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament has concluded, and much to the dismay of many WWE fans, Baron Corbin won the revived tournament and is now the reigning king of WWE.

Traditionally, the King of the Ring tournament is used to take a midcard talent and push him to the next level in WWE, and if past reports are to be believed, the tournament was brought back in order to push the winner significantly, so it appears as if Corbin is on his way back up the ladder in WWE.

Corbin took a brief hiatus from WWE TV after his Extreme Rules Tag Team Universal title match loss, but he has returned in full force, and is looking to re-establish himself as a top heel on Raw and/or SmackDown when the blue brand moves to FOX Sports next month.

Given the above, let's look at five mistakes WWE must avoid with Baron Corbin as King of the Ring.

#5 Ditch the traditional "King" routine

Baron Corbin wins WWE King of the Ring tournament

The WWE King of the Ring tournament and concept has always been an idea beloved by many WWE fans, and the tournament has produced megastars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In recent years, however, the typical "King" gimmick and character has grown tiresome, as each tournament winner tends to play the role in the same way, adopting a "court" and presiding over his "kingdom."

Booker T was able to add tremendous hilarity to the King gimmick by using an over-the-top fake British accent and King-like mannerisms, but it's time for WWE to ditch the traditional King character.

WWE should avoid the idea of King Corbin taking on a real "King" persona, and should instead focus on having Corbin make it clear that he is determined to win the company's top Championships following his tournament win.

1 / 5 NEXT