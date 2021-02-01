5 Mistakes WWE made at the 2021 Royal Rumble - Alexa Bliss cameo, new Champions crowned, Goldberg leaves his mark

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view took over Tropicana Field last night as WWE presented their first big event of the calendar year.

It is now known that Bianca Belair and Edge will be challenging for a World Championship of their choosing at WrestleMania 37 in April, after the two stars were victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches and are now officially on The Road to WrestleMania.

The Women's Tag Team Championships were also the only titles to change hands on the night since Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre were all able to successfully retain against their latest challengers.

The Royal Rumble was a show that had it all and despite the lack of audience and rumors that surprises would be few and far between, the main event matches didn't disappoint and included the returns of some of WWE's forgotten women's legends.

As ever, there were several head-scratching moments throughout the show that have left many WWE fans wondering what the next step for certain stars is, so here are just five mistakes from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

#5. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the Women's Tag Team Championship... Again at The Royal Rumble

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were built as a destructive tag team that took over WWE's main roster in the absence of Charlotte Flair back in 2020. WWE allowed the two women to overcome every challenge in their path until The Queen stepped up and aligned herself with Asuka.

Advertisement

After just a month of being Tag Team Champions, Lacey Evans' tactics were the reason why Charlotte Flair lost the titles back to the former Champions as part of The Royal Rumble kick-off show.

The head-scratching decision here is the fact that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler needed Evans' help to win the match, since Baszler was about to tap to the Figure 8, before The Sassy Southern Belle appeared.

It's also worth noting that the RAW Women's Champion was thrown over the announce table and not seen again in the match. It's like WWE forgot that Asuka was once undefeated in NXT, and could have gotten up and saved her Championships after that kind of bump.

It's unclear what the future holds for Asuka and Charlotte without their Championship, but it appears that The Queen has to deal with her father and his newest associate first of all.