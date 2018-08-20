5 Things that went wrong at SummerSlam 2018

A decent pay-per-view that could have avoided certain mistakes.

This year's edition of SummerSlam was a mixed bag of freaking awesome moments and certain booking decisions that make you wonder if WWE is really paying attention to the do's and dont's of their own product.

And while overall SummerSlam was actually a notably great show that tried its best to keep viewers entertained for the extensive runtime, decisions, like squashing your main talent and wasting a rare creative tool, could have been avoided to make for one of the better main roster WWE shows of the year.

Therefore, let us delve into what WWE got completely wrong at their second biggest show of the year.

#1 The Revival don't become Raw Tag Team Champions

A title change that should have happened.

The Raw Tag Team Title match was regulated to the pre-show this year at Summerslam, and while the WWE Universe was not excited at all to witness these superstars do battle for the hundred time, everyone knew WWE had one thing to do with this match-crown new champions. And when it comes to crowing new legitimate champions, there is no better available option on the Raw roster than The Revival.

Dash and Dawson have proved themselves as the best tag team in the company down in NXT when they put on one of the greatest tag team matches, but on the main roster these men have fallen victim to WWE's terrible booking tropes, and at Summerslam, there was nothing different.

After the referee got conveniently distracted, The B Team managed to pick up an unintentional win to retain their titles.And by considering the state of the Raw tag team division, having Axel and Dallas stay Raw Tag Team Champions, it seems as if the resurgence of the division is not going to happen anytime soon.

