5 Mistakes WWE has made in the buildup to WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner. The biggest event in the wrestling calendar will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend. Just like WrestleMania 36, this year's pay-per-view will be a two-day event, taking place on April 10th and 11th. However, unlike last year, fans will be in attendance.

As it stands, there are currently 14 matches on the card for the two-night extravaganza. Out of all the matches, eight bouts feature a title at stake.

As WrestleMania 37 has drawn closer, many fans have been critical of several aspects regarding the buildup. Some have been vocal about the level of celebrity involvement this year - which often happens - and others have had different criticisms over the past few weeks.

Here are five mistakes that WWE has made in the buildup to WrestleMania 37.

#5 WrestleMania 37 mistake: Matches moved to SmackDown, no women's battle royal

In the buildup to WrestleMania 37, it was reported that WWE scrapped the pre-show for the first night of the pay-per-view. This appeared to be true, as the yearly Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship matches were moved to a "WrestleMania Special" edition of SmackDown. This episode of SmackDown will take place the night before WrestleMania.

Moving the pre-show matches to SmackDown means that multiple men on the roster will miss out on their WrestleMania payday and will not get to compete on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Also, there appear to be no plans for the traditional women's battle royal at WrestleMania 37. The match has been a great way to involve women who don't wrestle on the main card of the event. Instead, it seems that the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match is a replacement for the battle royal. But it still means that a lot of female talent will miss out on this year's WrestleMania event.

WWE may have also accidentally let a spoiler out of the bag for the Tag Team Turmoil match. The official WrestleMania Twitter account tweeted and swiftly deleted a match graphic that featured Billie Kay and Carmella.

