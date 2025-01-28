5 Mistakes WWE made on Monday Night RAW before Royal Rumble 2025

Triple H booked an entertaining show for WWE RAW's last episode before Royal Rumble 2025. The red brand's show saw several top superstars strive to gain momentum ahead of the year's first premium live event. However, a handful of things could have added flair to the Monday Night Show's final edition before the upcoming PLE.

Here, we look at the five biggest mistakes WWE made on Monday Night RAW before Royal Rumble 2025. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5. Roman Reigns misses this week's WWE RAW

Surprisingly, the final episode of WWE RAW before the 2025 Royal Rumble didn't feature Roman Reigns. The undisputed Tribal Chief last appeared on the red brand's Netflix premiere, where he defeated Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala in the Tribal Combat Match.

During that episode, the creative team teased that something related to him would occur on the January 27 edition of RAW. As it turned out, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns would be on the cover of WWE 2K25 last night in the absence of the OTC.

Many in the audience were disappointed with Reigns' surprising absence, considering that he is set to participate in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match after a long time. His presence and potential meet-up with Rollins would have added to the excitement on RAW's go-home show before the Royal Rumble.

#4. No John Cena before Royal Rumble 2025

One of the biggest news items in Royal Rumble 2025 is John Cena's return. The legendary superstar declared himself for the massive 30-man battle to kickstart his Retirement Tour earlier this month. WWE RAW's go-home show before the Royal Rumble could have majorly benefitted from Cena's presence, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming star-studded affair.

An unannounced return could have seen John Cena throw everyone off their game, especially in the opening segment that featured World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul. It could have helped set up a potential feud with the highly polarizing heel while putting the world champion in front of The Franchise Player.

#3. Underwhelming announcement regarding Zelina Vega's transfer to SmackDown

The ongoing Transfer Window has seen several WWE Superstars switch brands. The latest addition to that list is Zelina Vega. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis struck a deal to have Vega move to the blue brand, splitting up with Latino World Order. This week, Michael Cole revealed the transfer on WWE RAW during a singles match between Rey Mysterio and Xavier Woods.

Considering the former Women's Tag Team Champion's involvement with the faction, she deserved at least a segment acknowledging her exit from the group and the red brand. Vega has been an invaluable group member and should have been treated as such. The creative team should have featured her having a heartfelt interaction with LWO.

#2. Kevin Owens could have done more on RAW

WWE had previously announced that Cody Rhodes would appear in this week's episode of RAW. It was expected that Kevin Owens would follow The American Nightmare to the red brand, owing to their brutal ongoing feud. The Prizefighter briefly appeared, showing appreciation to Sami Zayn after the OG Bloodline member accidentally hit Cody Rhodes with the Helluva Kick inside the ring.

The action transpired after Zayn lost against Drew McIntyre, following which The Scottish Psychopath attacked his opponent. Cody rushed to the ring to save his friend, paving the way for KO to interfere. Sami tried to retaliate but accidentally hit Cody, the same as last week when he mistakenly attacked Seth Rollins.

Kevin Owens was seen thanking Zayn, while the latter pleaded that it wasn't something he had planned. However, KO could have attacked Cody Rhodes, who cut a promo later on, leading to a segment with CM Punk. It would have allowed the creative team to leave things on a high before The Prizefighter and The American Nightmare meet for a final time on SmackDown ahead of their title match at the Royal Rumble.

#1. Negligible attention on Women's Royal Rumble

The final episode of WWE RAW could have been used to draw attention to the Women's Royal Rumble with a better build-up. Notably, many women who will participate in the upcoming event were involved in an exciting segment on SmackDown last week.

However, the red brand should have used its top names in a brief segment to tease individual angles ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The creative team could have used Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was fresh from her successful title defense against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event. It would have allowed both the champion and her potential challengers to get under the spotlight and build tension among the top names on the roster.

