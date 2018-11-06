5 unsatisfactory things on RAW(5 November 2018)

WWE made a few mistakes on Raw, but those mistakes could impact the brand going forward.

This week on WWE television, the creative team has to deal with the fallout from the terrible Crown Jewel event, as fans want answers to questions such as, why did Shane McMahon win the WWE World Cup, why is Braun Strowman's career in the dumps and why is Brock Lesnar the Universal Champion again?

But WWE didn't answer any of those questions this week on Raw, as in classic WWE fashion, they forced fans to forget about what took place at the Crown Jewel event and went full steam ahead with Survivor Series 2018. But Raw was not all that bad, but it could have been better if WWE avoided these mistakes.

#1 Braun Strowman's aura has faded

The monster among men has fallen.

When it comes to Braun Stromwan one can't help but feel disappointed. From losing to Brock Lesnar to chasing Baron Corbin around Raw in a fairly comedic manner, Strowman should be a feared athlete, not a blundering joke, and that what has happened to his character.

Now, most might be saying that WWE has only one way to get Strowman back on his feet after destroying his credibility at Crown Jewel, but by having him chase Baron Corbin around Raw the entire night is not the best way to do things. Strowman is a monster, and it seems like his credibility, aura has faded with WWE's poor, predictable booking.

#2 Finn "the jobber" Balor

Finn Balor is not a legitimate competitor anymore.

"Finn Balor is a fantastic wrestler", "Finn Balor is a top guy", "Finn Balor should be Universal Champion", then why is Finn Balor losing to Bobby Lashley for the hundredth time in a row, while that number might be exaggerated the facts are not, the truth is that Finn Balor's career is slowly degrading into a hot mess.

And it frustrating that the only thing WWE can do with this promising athlete is to have him come out and a smile every single week while he gets rag dolled by men twice his size, and yeah it makes sense in theory that a man of Balor's size should not beat the likes of Lashley, but this is pro wrestling, the more ridiculous things get, we fans still take everything with a pinch of kayfabe.

But this week WWE proved why Balor being destroyed by Bobby Lashley and a post-match beatdown by Drew McIntyre was there to emphasize the fact that this man's career is in a bad state. While the beatdown from McIntyre might set up a programme between the two, it is hard to see Balor moving past McIntyre at this stage in his white-hot run.

