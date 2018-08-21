Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 mistakes WWE made on the Raw after Summerslam 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.72K   //    21 Aug 2018, 21:18 IST

Image result for wwe finn vs roman raw 20 august 2018
Raw could have been much better.

Monday Night Raw for so long was known as WWE's flagship show, but over the last few months, the WWE creative team has destroyed any quality entertainment the red brand had to offer. However, after a very eventful Summerslam, WWE gave the fans a very eventful episode of Raw that ended with a white-hot conclusion.

Even though WWE got many things rights on Raw this week, they made an equal amount of mistakes as well. Therefore, while it is nice to finally say something positive about the booking on Raw after a long time, it is also worth noting that if WWE had avoided making the following mistakes last night's episode of Raw the red brand's produced could have been so much better

#1 Drew McIntyre's fading aura

Image result for wwe mcintyre
This was the Drew fans deserved to see on Raw.

This week on Raw Dean Ambrose took on Dolph Ziggler with both Seth Rollins and Drew Mcintire at ringside, and everyone knew at some point or another that this match was going to break down in an all-out brawl. And even though WWE got Ambrose's booking spot on Raw this week, they made a mistake with one aspect, the handling of Drew McIntyre. While it was Ziggler who was defeated last night, it felt like McIntyre was the one who lost, as WWE booked Rollins and Ambrose to take out the big Scot like he was just another wrestler.

And while many of you might feel like it doesn't matter whether Ambrose and Rollins took out McIntyre, little things like that make a difference on how an audience perceives a wrestler. Could you imagine Braun Strowman being laid out on a weekly basis by every single wrestler when WWE was building him up as an unstoppable force? And yeah at one point, McIntyre was believable enough to stand toe to toe with Strowman and take him out. The point is that Mcintyre is a future Wolrd Champion, but if WWE books him like Ziggler's sidekick then he will lose his badass aura.

Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
