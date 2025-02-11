5 Mistakes WWE made on RAW (February 10, 2025)

After two huge episodes of programming following the Royal Rumble, the latest episode of RAW provided some answers about WrestleMania 41. Gunther forced Jey Uso's hand during the show's opening segment. After nearly 10 minutes of "Yeeting," The Ring General attacked the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

Jey then selected Gunther as his opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals. Bayley and Logan Paul qualified for their respective Elimination Chamber matches. What missed the mark on the latest show? WWE made the following five mistakes on RAW.

#5. American Made gets a title shot for being present

Trending

WWE used to make a big deal about title opportunities. Some shots were earned through #1 Contender's matches or triple threats to determine a top challenger. This still happened a few times for the singles title, but not for the Creeds of American Made.

They simply received a title shot because Chad Gable wanted them draped in gold when he returned from his mystical walkabout to learn more about Lucha Libre.

The Creeds haven't done anything meaningful for at least a month. The last thing they did was bully Alpha Academy, and they even found time to do that again on RAW.

#4. Bayley and Damage CTRL don't get entrances on RAW

WWE has a weird way of deciding who gets entrances and who does not. It usually telegraphs who is more important in the hierarchy of the roster.

Someone like Bianca Belair will always have a full entrance, whereas Piper Niven or Zoey Stark will not. Both Bayley and Damage CTRL were given the untelevised treatment on RAW.

Those with the ad-free tier might have noticed it. Meanwhile, for those who see ads on Netflix, Bayley and her former teammates just appeared in the ring.

All three women are former champions and deserve better. Moving to streaming isn't an excuse—if the show was still on cable, like the USA Network, it wouldn't have aired the entrances.

#3. Bron Breakker gets crumbs again

Since RAW moved to Netflix, WWE has mishandled Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. He's been primarily relegated to sitting in the crowd or participating in very brief backstage segments.

He brought this up with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce last week, claiming that he wasn't showing the title respect. They supposedly talked, but Pearce must have just escorted Bron out the door since nothing changed.

Rather than receiving a few minutes for a promo or a match, he just stared AJ Styles in the face for about 15 seconds. WWE needs to find a way to regularly feature its midcard titles. It's a bad trend on both RAW and SmackDown.

#2. The strange handling of IYO SKY

IYO SKY lost to Liv Morgan in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Rhea Ripley intervened, causing her friend to lose. The former WWE Women's Champion was understandably upset.

Instead of having a 'last-chance' triple threat or battle royal for the final spots, they'll be determined by qualifying matches. Having Ripley face SKY at the Elimination Chamber PLE would have felt like a throwaway match.

The pairing should face off at WrestleMania, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Mami announced that the two would compete on the RAW following Elimination Chamber.

Liv has been in the title scene for almost a year. The Genius of the Sky lost her title last April and lost to Morgan twice in singles matches. That shouldn't be the case. SKY should either be in the Chamber match or added to the title contest at The Show of Shows.

#1. Going too far with the lovefest

It wasn't a problem last week when Jey Uso had a segment on both RAW and SmackDown to "Yeet" with the crowd for nearly ten minutes. Those were the two shows after his massive Royal Rumble win, so it made sense.

The problem was that it happened again this week. Instead of talking, the fans in attendance got to join in on nearly another 10 minutes of the action. Do we really need to watch Pat McAfee and Michael Cole constantly doing the gesture?

For the fans at home, it was basically a waiting game for something meaningful to happen. It shouldn't happen at every show, and fortunately, Gunther concluded it with his blindside attack.

The lovefest took time away from a potential Bron Breakker appearance. It also could have helped since RAW immediately cut off right as the New Day attacked Rey Mysterio. Timing issues shouldn't be such a big deal due to the flexible nature of streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback