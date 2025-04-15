5 Mistakes WWE made on RAW before WrestleMania 41

Most go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown have to leave fans salivating for the feuds that receive matches at PLEs.

Ad

With WrestleMania being the biggest show of the year, WWE has to hit the target each time a feud is featured on the last show. Each RAW feud for The Showcase of the Immortals received various spotlights.

Much of the episode, however, felt like a run-of-the-mill show that could have taken place at any time of year. WWE made the following five mistakes on RAW ahead of a highly anticipated WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#5. Karrion Kross loses twice on RAW

Ad

Since he wasn't scheduled for WrestleMania 41, Karrion Kross was unlikely to win his first match on RAW in months. He gave AJ Styles a good fight but fell to The Phenomenal One after it seemed he sacrificed himself to Styles' forearm.

Logan Paul came out after the match to gloat, but Kross attempted to get in some damage after the loss. Styles neutralized the former NXT Champion once again, resulting in Kross losing twice on RAW.

Ad

Paul stood tall after hitting a move. Kross is an underutilized talent, and his entrance wasn't televised on Netflix. It's a shame because he's one of the best at delivering promos and selling his feuds.

#4. Jey Uso's promo offering ahead of WrestleMania 41

Ad

There's no denying Jey Uso's popularity and his connection with the fans. It has been an organic rise for someone who has been with WWE for more than 15 years.

The feud with Gunther, however, has exposed some holes in his game, possibly explaining why he has been a tag team star for most of his career. Jey was never as skilled at promos as CM Punk, Kevin Owens, or MJF.

Most of his offerings after winning the Royal Rumble have been lackluster. In his final appearance before the biggest match of his career, he did not speak for five minutes.

Ad

When he did talk, he cut a bland promo, claiming Gunther was mad and that he would win at WrestleMania 41. The entire segment seemed like an excuse for Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and the fans to "Yeet" non-stop.

#3. El Grande Americano is immune to metal?

Ad

The ongoing feud between Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio has been hit or miss. The turn to El Grande Americano has introduced a controversial yet amusing twist in a feud that was on life support.

The endgame is clearly Rey unmasking the "Luchador" to reveal Gable underneath the mask. The weird issue is that Gable has put a piece of metal in his mask to hit moves on members of the LWO.

Ad

It has knocked Rey and Dragon Lee to the mat, yet Gable is fine after hitting a flying headbutt off the top rope. Is being immune to the metal part of the mythical lore surrounding El Grande Americano?

#2. An uneven segment for Night One's main event

As Seth Rollins points out each time he can, Roman Reigns shows up a few times to sell a feud, and often only for a few minutes. He arrived at the last moment on RAW but received the most screen, ring, and mic time before the huge Triple Threat.

Ad

The Tribal Chief had a full entrance, complete with two fireworks displays. He had about 10+ minutes by himself. Seth Rollins got some fire with his entrance and had about five minutes of promo time before things turned physical.

The biggest issue was that the guy who is in his first WrestleMania main event got only about two minutes of air time on RAW. CM Punk sat next to Paul Heyman as Reigns arrived, but that was about it.

Ad

He then got speared and stomped. There's been some good tension teased, but WWE hasn't presented the three stars as equals.

#1. An inconsistent lack of urgency throughout RAW

Gunther and Jey Uso's program has been emotional, but they delivered promos at different points during RAW and did not interact on the final show before a huge match.

Jey Uso has been portrayed as an underdog, someone who can't win the big one, but now he's confident after months of doubt. Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston were against the eight-ball before their emotional victories at WrestleMania.

Ad

Had they saved the Jimmy Uso bloody beating for this show, it would have hit 100 times harder. IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair have had too many face-offs but should have been featured in a different segment on RAW.

They cut pre-taped promos that aired at various times instead of appearing live on the show. The feud over the Intercontinental title was executed the best, but even the tag title match felt unimportant ahead of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More