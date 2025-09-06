5 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown this week

The September 5 edition of WWE SmackDown was no less than a premium live event, which also featured two massive returns and several top stars on television.

However, despite all the major segments, AJ Lee's return, Brock Lesnar's interference in John Cena's final SmackDown bout for the United States Championship, and his challenge for a Wrestlepalooza 2025 match, among other highlights, there were certain mistakes WWE made on the blue brand this week.

WWE @WWE SHE IS THE MOMENT. WE'RE GLAD TO HAVE YOU BACK, @TheAJMendez 🔥🔥🔥

In this listicle, we look at five mistakes the Stamford-based promotion made on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

#5. John Cena’s hour-long segment and match

The Last Real Champion appeared on the blue brand one last time as an in-ring competitor and cut an impactful promo for the Chicago crowd.

Interestingly, Cena was confronted by the newly crowned WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn, who delivered a full-circle moment for the Leader of Cenation by awarding him a shot at his US Title, replicating his debut moment against Cena during his US Title open challenge from the past.

The match ended in chaos, as Brock Lesnar returned and once again laid Cena out, marking the end of the bout via a DQ. This entire segment had a total run-time of 55 minutes, which seemed a bit overused. The Stamford-based promotion may have cut the segment a bit shorter, as its main goal was to announce Cena vs. Lesnar officially.

#4. Lack of opportunities for SmackDown stars

Tonight's edition of the blue brand seemed more like an edition of Monday Night RAW, as the show featured major red brand stars and the main event saw a major progress in the flagship show's major rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

AJ Lee finally returned and punished Becky Lynch for laying hands on her husband, CM Punk. With the segment, WWE has subtly confirmed that a mixed tag team match between the power couple may take place at Wrestlepalooza; however, to progress the storyline from RAW, the Stamford-based promotion snubbed the potential of SmackDown stars, as they didn't get the needed TV time.

#3. AJ Lee's return could have been saved for RAW

The edition of SmackDown was indeed one of the most entertaining episodes in the franchise in a long time. AJ Lee's much-awaited return could have been pushed for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, as Brock Lesnar's comeback was already on the card.

Lee's return has definitely affected the Beast Incarnate's attacking Cena and officially announced their match. This would have created a major impact if it were in the main event, and AJ would have returned on RAW next week.

#2. Rollins' booking

The Visionary was also present on SmackDown. However, he did not enter the ring, choosing instead to watch his wife being schooled by the returning former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, rather than facing CM Punk or helping Lynch by distracting Lee.

The Triple H-led creatives made Seth Rollins appear as a cowardly champion, which could impact his gimmick in the long run.

#1. The WWE Women's US Championship match felt flat

Sami Zayn wasn't only the United States Champion who defended his title on Friday Night SmackDown, but the reigning Women's US Champion, Giulia, also defended her title against Michin.

Both women possess every tool for delivering a classic. However, the match still fell short and failed to make the statement or impact it could have had. That said, the women's US Title storyline also seems to have gotten stuck in a loop, and it does need a new direction.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

