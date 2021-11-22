5 Mistakes WWE made at Survivor Series 2021

WWE Survivor Series was the company's final pay-per-view of the year, and it needed to set up several storylines for December.

There were no titles on the line as part of the show; instead, the only reward was brand supremacy, which Monday Night RAW was able to secure quite convincingly.

The show featured the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and planted the seeds for a feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns. While many positives came out of this year's show, several things could have been done differently to boost its overall quality.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at this year's Survivor Series event.

#5. What was the point of the 25-man battle royal at Survivor Series?

Two days before Survivor Series, WWE official Sonya Deville announced that there would be a 25-man Battle Royal to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut.

This is a recycled concept in WWE, as the company has honored the career of Andre The Giant with a battle royal at WrestleMania for the past several years.

That being said, unlike the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, there was no prize for the winner of this match. There wasn't a direct link to The Rock, either; none of his relatives competed in the match. Instead, the whole theme of the bout seemed to revolve around pizza.

Pizza Hut was seemingly sponsoring the show, and WWE decided against the subtle approach to this connection. The company allowed the competitors in the battle royal to fight with pizza, both in the squared circle and at ringside.

Omos was finally declared the winner, but much like Braun Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble victory more than three years ago, it appears to be a completely pointless win.

Unless WWE follows up Omos' victory with the giant breaking away from AJ Styles and becoming a monster singles star, it's unclear what the point of this Survivor Series match actually was.

There were several tag teams in the match, and WWE had the opportunity to tease several splits that could have been meaingful. But by focusing on the pizza, the company gave fans a match that didn't feel important whatsoever.

Edited by Colin Tessier