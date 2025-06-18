5 Mistakes WWE has made with The Wyatt Sicks

The spectral return of The Wyatt Sicks, a spiritual successor to the beloved and tragically departed Bray Wyatt's vision, was met with a mix of anticipation and trepidation. After Bray Wyatt's untimely death in August 2023 of Windham Rotunda and the earlier death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee), his real-life brother Bo Dallas assumed the role of Uncle Howdy, along with Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy.

Ad

There was a lot of buzz about their chilling RAW debut. Still, as the dust settles, it's evident that WWE has already made some critical missteps that threaten to derail this potentially impactful faction.

Here are five mistakes WWE has made with The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#5. Overlooking the emotional resonance

The Wyatt Sicks were created in memory of Bray Wyatt, but since their debut, there has been less of an emotional connection to his legacy. To truly resonate with fans, WWE should subtly integrate Bray's philosophies and iconic imagery into the group’s ongoing story.

Without this emotional depth, the faction risks becoming just another scary stable rather than a meaningful continuation of his vision.

Ad

#4. Risk of falling into a "mid-card stable" trap

There is a growing concern that WWE may not elevate Wyatt Sicks to the level of a top-tier faction but keep them to the level of a mid-card attraction.

Limiting the group's influence may reduce them to a fleeting gimmick in light of Bray Wyatt's legacy and potential. WWE must establish the original Wyatt Family as a dominant and believable threat to the roster to avoid previous blunders.

Ad

#3. Lack of clear direction for individual members of The Wyatt Sicks

While Uncle Howdy stands out as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, the roles of Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy remain vague. Although there are some resemblances to Bray Wyatt's past storylines, their characters appear to be underdeveloped and lack distinct motivations or contributions to the identity of the group.

Ad

For the faction to thrive, each member must have a distinct presence and purpose within the eerie narrative.

The Wyatt Sicks in the ring, Credit: WWE.com

#2. Underutilizing the mystique and supernatural elements

Through supernatural elements that blurred the lines between fiction and reality, the original Wyatt Family and The Fiend maintained their mystique.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks, on the other hand, run the risk of losing their supernatural aura by engaging in standard in-ring combat too quickly, which can diminish the impact of characters based on horror. To preserve their mystique, WWE should consider using cinematic or gimmick matches that align with their sinister personas rather than traditional wrestling formats.

#1. Rushing the debut without sufficient build-up

Wyatt Sicks’ debut, though visually striking and intense, felt rushed compared to Bray Wyatt’s signature slow-burn storytelling. Their sudden, violent arrival lacked the layered buildup and psychological depth that defined Bray’s legacy, potentially leaving casual fans confused about the group’s significance beyond Uncle Howdy.

It's possible that a more gradual, eerie opening with deeper character development would have been more in line with Bray's storytelling style.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santasri Mondal A BCA graduate worked as a wrestling static content writer at Sportskeeda from March 2023 to May 2025 and started as a wrestling real-time content writer at Sportskeeda from June 2025. Know More