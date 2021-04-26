5 Mistakes WWE should not make with Aleister Black's return at any cost 

Aleister Black is all set to return to WWE, or so it seemed from the vignette that aired during SmackDown. It does appear as though he has been repackaged into the role of a storyteller, and many comparisons have been made to Far Cry, black metal musicians, and even Tales from the Crypt on social media.

Aleister Black is one of those special athletes who was once touted to be the next Undertaker, and in the case of certain fans, comparisons were even made with Bray Wyatt. WWE cannot afford to botch this unique athlete which is why these 5 mistakes should be avoided.

Be sure to chime in with your thoughts and comments in the section below. Let us know how you would book Aleister Black's big return.

#5 Aleister Black should not lose for a while, following his big WWE return

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

Consider why Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns feel like special athletes every time they step out. It is not because they hold the WWE and Universal Championships respectively, but they have been protected and hardly ever suffer a loss. Most importantly, the question of who will beat them is paramount on every fan's mind!

Very intrigued by this new darker direction for Aleister Black, his first appearance in WWE since October last year. Can't wait to see where this is heading, great to have him back... #WWE #SmackDown #ThunderDome #AleisterBlack pic.twitter.com/vGseoMwfeG — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) April 24, 2021

Aleister Black should not lose a match for months going forward. He should be an unstoppable force that pulverizes everyone in his path, winning one non-title feud after another until he runs up against a Champion. Apollo Crews could be a very good antagonist for him down the line.

But no, he should not win a title right away (more on this later) but just take down opponent after opponent, maybe even settling his score with Seth Rollins. For him to lose immediately would just make him a less valuable player!

1 / 5 NEXT