The WWE Draft will wrap up tonight on Monday Night RAW. More than 30 Superstars find themselves eligible to be drafted to either RAW or SmackDown, but one Superstar is keeping all of his options on the table. That Superstar is Aleister Black.

The Dutch Destroyer has switched brands multiple times in the last couple of years and is prepared for whatever happens tonight. Speaking to Sportskeeda late last week, Aleister Black says he envisions success wherever he ends up.

"I think being drafted to SmackDown or, perhaps NXT, or you know, remaining on RAW for me has its advantages," Black said. "If I were to be drafted to SmackDown, it opens up, you know, a whole array of new competitors, new people to interact with and new people to go to compete against. And if I go back to NXT, I can further my brand as one of the Superstars that defined a certain era in NXT, and continue on that path. So everything for me has had an upside."

It is interesting that Aleister Black brought up the idea of heading back to NXT since they are not actually part of the WWE Draft. There is an avenue for Black to wind up back on NXT. That would require him to go undrafted tonight and then he could choose to sign with the Black and Gold Brand as a free agent.

It would be quite surprising if Aleister Black were to go undrafted. However, there are some very talented names up for selection on Night Two, including Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and a host of others. So it is certainly possible Aleister Black slip through the cracks and become a free agent by the end of the night.

Aleister Black ready to fight anyone, including Roman Reigns

Aleister Black is certainly not looking past his match on RAW with Kevin Owens. He has promised to go barbaric on KO and has put this match as priority one, even above the Draft tonight.

However, that doesn't mean Black hasn't looked across the landscape of WWE and started thinking about who he could do business with. Turns out, he's ready to fight anyone and everyone with no particular target in sight. Except for maybe one, the man who currently holds the WWE Universal Championship.

"I don't think there's anyone that I don't want to work with. I think every brand has such a diverse roster," Black told Sportskeeda. "I look at Damien Priest and I can go, you know, I can compete with this guy. You know, I can have matches with this guy. I look at Adam Cole and I kind of go like, you know... I think there's still some strides here and there between you and I. I look at Big E and I can go, yea you and I can have competition. I look at Sheamus and I'm like, yeah, I can go with you. There's not one singular person other than perhaps maybe a Roman Reigns, where I would like specifically target myself, other than everyone being a target.

During his interview with Sportskeeda, Aleister Black was asked specifically about a dream match up with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. You can hear his response to that in the special clip below.

You can hear the entire interview with Aleister Black on the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube Channel. The former NXT Champion touched on a number of topics, including his new theme music, future changes to his on-screen presentation, and the possibility of being managed by his wife Zelina Vega.