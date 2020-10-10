Night One of the WWE Draft is in the books, and the first four rounds on SmackDown saw some monumental changes. The Monday Night Messiah now finds himself working on Fridays, while The New Day (for whatever reason) were tragically split up. The fate of dozens of Superstars is still up in the air as we head into RAW this Monday. That includes the real life couple of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.

Aleister Black has a big night on Monday as he gets set to take on Kevin Owens, with the Dutch Destroyer promising to go barbaric on KO. He also has the draft to worry about. Will he stay on RAW or will he move to SmackDown? Will he and his wife remain on the same brand?

Both Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have undergone a series of changes in recent weeks. Black has slowly been transforming into a new persona ever since his eye was damaged by Seth Rollins. Vega meanwhile is now on her own, having dumped her former clients Andrade and Angel Garza.

With Zelina now a managerial free agent, are the stars finally aligned for her to find a new client in her husband, Aleister Black?

Ever since the couple got married in the fall of 2018, fans have been wondering if we'd ever see the pair work together on screen. Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of Night Two of the WWE Draft, Aleister Black says the chances of him ever being managed by his wife are zero to none.

"I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don't have anything in common. Uh, Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it's zero to none. Like, there's nothing that's going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together."

The chances are that both Aleister Black and Zelina Vega will end up on the same brand regardless where they are drafted, as WWE likes to keep couples together. Which ever brand ends up with Zelina Vega though, will be getting a wrestler and not a manger.

Aleister Black says Zelina is going to focus on being an in-ring competitor

Recent reports from behind the scenes in WWE have indicated that Zelina Vega has been impressing those in charge this year. Vince McMahon himself is apparently a huge fan of both her abilities on the mic and in the ring.

As previously mentioned, Zelina recently broke out of her managerial role. She had two very good matches against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship and it appears she'll be getting a lot more opportunities to wrestle moving forward.

It should come as no surprise that Aleister Black is a big believer in his wife and seemed to confirm those reports. He told Sportskeeda that the focus for Zelina, for the foreseeable future, is as a wrestler:

"I think, you know, they want to focus on that for a very long time. Which I think is rightfully so, because she's proven her mettle as a manager, she's proven to hold her own on the microphone. Even when she was a manager, she was like throw in the ring a couple of times. And she has a few more matches than some of the people that were established, uh, superstars on her brand before she made that switch. So, um, she wants to focus on being an in-ring competitor."

You can hear Sportskeeda's entire conversation with Aleister Black in the video above. He talks about the upcoming draft, the story behind his new entrance music, and more character changes that are coming soon.