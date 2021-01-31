5 Mistakes WWE should not make at any cost at the 2021 Royal Rumble

We are only hours removed from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and a lot could go down very soon.

This article is a checklist of things that WWE should not do at the 2021 Royal Rumble for a variety of reasons. Obviously, this is one person's perspective, so if you disagree, you can definitely sound off in the comments section below.

The 5 points that have been chosen for this article have been very carefully thought through, based on where every performer is on the card. For example, we've not chosen a point like 'Elias should not win the 2021 Royal Rumble' because that's a very unlikely scenario indeed.

So with that prelude established, here are five things that WWE should not do at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

#5 The Miz should not leave the 2021 Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion

Incase you missed it. #WWERaw



how it started: how it's going: pic.twitter.com/yQ7Lt91hlv — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 29, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg just feels like a clash of the heavyweights, and whether you like Goldberg or not, it is impossible to dispute that he's been at the top of the food chain for good reason. For Money in the Bank holder, The Miz to enter the fray just seems a bit odd at this point. It's never a good idea to let a Money in the Bank contract go to waste, but do we really want to see The Miz as the WWE Champion in 2021?

Don’t act like you didn’t do the same when you found out I got my Money in the Bank Contract back. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/JArtzFrEam — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 30, 2020

It does not help that both The Miz and John Morrison have been portrayed as goofs leading up to the 2021 Royal Rumble, and it's very difficult to honestly take him as a serious duo at the moment.

Maybe they can shake up the tag team division soon enough, but to see them at the top of the card in their current avatar (drop the comedy and we still have a case) doesn't seem like a thrilling idea.