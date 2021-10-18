5 mistakes WWE should not make at Crown Jewel at any cost - Wrong Champion crowned, wrong booking for Goldberg? 

WWE Crown Jewel will air from Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21, and the stakes couldn't be any higher. Many top titles are on the line, and more importantly, it's the final destination before the brand split eventually takes place.

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will undoubtedly put their thinking caps on to ensure that Crown Jewel is a good show. Some brainstorming could ensure that nothing goes awry on the grand stage. Of course, WWE may choose to take a different route, but these mistakes are best avoided.

Of course, this is one person's opinion, and you may feel differently. If you think WWE should book differently from what we've suggested, feel free to chime in the comments below.

#5 Brock Lesnar becomes the new WWE Universal Champion

There is no doubt that Brock Lesnar has all of the qualifications required to be an excellent Universal Champion. But the fact is that Roman Reigns is a draw who shows up every single week! Brock Lesnar will disappear with the Championship, and the SmackDown brand cannot afford that.

Roman Reigns has been built to such a level that he seems bulletproof at this point. He defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania and John Cena at SummerSlam. As protected as Brock Lesnar has been until now, Roman Reigns should destroy the beast.

In turn, when the company builds a babyface who could potentially challenge Roman Reigns, he should receive the rub from pinning the Universal Champion. Imagine how much someone like Finn Balor could benefit from this. Putting the title around Brock Lesnar's waist, who's already a made man, does not make sense now.

Edited by Angana Roy