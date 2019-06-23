5 mistakes WWE might make at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

WWE Stomping Grounds takes place tonight, and the card is filled with exciting matches. The main event of the night is expected to be the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin and the hype for it is currently all about who could turn up as the Special Guest Referee.

Apart from this, Dolph Ziggler has his rematch for the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston in a steel cage match, and that too could turn out to be the main event if WWE are planning a shock ending. The card also has Becky Lynch facing Lacey Evans again as she defends her RAW Women's title while Bayley defends her SmackDown Live Women's title against Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross in her corner.

Samoa Joe defending his US Title against Ricochet and Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre could turn out to be the best matches of the night, but the fear among the fans is that WWE might make a couple of mistakes at a PPV, again.

Here are 5 mistakes WWE simply cannot afford to make:

#5 – Brock Lesnar becomes the Special Guest Referee

Baron Corbin is on the hunt for a special guest referee for his match vs Seth Rollins, but The Architect is trying to ensure that the one calling the match is unbiased. The former GM-Elect became involved in a war of words with referee John Cone at WWE Super ShowDown and indicated that he only lost because of the official.

He's since then added the stipulation of a Special Guest Referee for his match and is looking for someone who can tilt the balance in his favor. With Rollins set on a mission to take out everyone who wants to take sides with Corbin and the former GM-Elect with very few friends in hand, it's going to be a surprise for the WWE Universe when the referee makes his way out for the match.

One thing that could happen is Brock Lesnar turning up as the Special Guest Referee, and that will be a massive mistake by WWE. Not only could it see Rollins losing the title but it would make things worse for Brock Lesnar with the WWE Universe.

