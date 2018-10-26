5 mistakes WWE must avoid at Evolution

It certainly doesn't feel "historic", much as WWE would try to present it otherwise

Unfortunately, WWE's mantra about Evolution being a "historic" event is mostly style over substance. While the card isn't terrible, it could have been a lot more than it turned out to be. With little promotion compared to Crown Jewel, and with a mediocre card, it certainly doesn't feel "historic", much as WWE would try to present it otherwise.

The pay per view should be at least passable because of the strong matches on the card, but if WWE doesn't want it to feel like as much of an afterthought as is felt at the moment, and if it wants it to truly matter, without leaving a bad taste in the mouths of the viewing audience, it will avoid the following mistakes on Sunday.

#1 Any title changing hands

Everyone retains

For once, Evolution feeling like an afterthought and reportedly not being considered a big deal by the company might turn out to be a good thing, because WWE usually likes to have at least one title change hands on a pay per view to make it feel like it matters.

Now isn't the time for any of the women's titles in WWE to change hands though, especially to the current crop of challengers.

Obviously, Nikki Bella shouldn't ever win a title again, much less at Ronda Rousey's expense. The chances of that are thankfully zero.

The NXT Women's Championship seems relatively safe, but the chances of it changing hands aren't insignificant. That would be a disastrous mistake however. Despite being champion for two months, Kairi Sane hasn't gotten the chance to have a proper reign.

All of the focus has still been on her opponent, Shayna Baszler. Baszler has already beaten everyone worth beating in NXT, and the division would stagnate were she to get the title back.

There are many more possibilities open with Sane on top than with another Baszler title reign, and we don't need a repeat of what we've already seen. For the sake of the division, Sane must retain on Sunday.

The SmackDown Women's Championship is the one that's likeliest to change hands, a fact which is reflected in the current betting odds. It's on a knife-edge.

Charlotte regaining the championship would be another big mistake. Becky Lynch has been on fire, and cutting her reign short so soon would be a terrible decision.

Charlotte Flair seems set to compete in the women's Royal Rumble in January anyway, so giving her the title back and cutting off Becky Lynch's momentum would be pointless, not to mention it generating more ill-will for Charlotte. Good as this program has been, it's time to move on, with Lynch solidifying her title reign.

As for the UK Women's Championship match, if it happens at all, Rhea Ripley obviously can't lose so quickly. It would certainly be a mistake to take the title from her before her championship victory even airs!

