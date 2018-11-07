5 Mistakes WWE Must Avoid With 'Injured' Alexa Bliss

With several top Superstars either injured or on hiatus for some other reason, the WWE needs Alexa Bliss to stick around despite being injured

It's no secret that the only woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles -- "The Goddess of WWE" Alexa Bliss -- is currently dealing with injury issues.

In fact, Bliss has missed out on a great amount of in-ring action ever since she allegedly suffered a concussion in a match where she's teamed up with Mickie James against Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.

Bliss briefly returned to in-ring action a few days back, but after competing in a multi-woman tag team match where she didn't really take any notable bumps, Little Miss Bliss hasn't wrestled since. After the November 5th, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW, the professional wrestling community was set abuzz by the news -- as noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio -- that Bliss is yet to receive medical clearance after her concussion issues.

Besides, on the aforementioned episode of RAW this week, Bliss confirmed that she will captain Team RAW for the Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Match. However, it was also indicated that despite being the team's captain, Bliss herself won't be wrestling in the matchup.

With injuries to several top Superstars such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Triple H, as well as Roman Reigns stepping away from the ring due to his unfortunate leukemia diagnosis; the absence of Bliss from WWE's Monday night flagship show would be a huge loss for the company.

Considering that, the WWE has been smart enough to keep Bliss on-screen week in and week out despite her not wrestling! That, in turn, shows how important Five Feet Of Fury truly is in WWE right now...Today, we look at a few huge mistakes the WWE must avoid while booking an injured Alexa Bliss in its storylines...

#5 Having Alexa Bliss act as a valet for pointless multi-woman tag team matches

WWE can use Alexa Bliss in other roles, better than simply wasting her as a valet for multi-woman tag team matches

I recently met an old friend of mine who just so happens to be a huge pro-wrestling fan. It was around that time, the WWE's Evolution PPV took place, and while most fans loved the event, the majority of the WWE Universe, my friend included, complained about the seemingly pointless multi-woman tag team matches that get thrown at us for no reason!

The WWE must avoid using Alexa Bliss as a ringside manager/valet for pointless tag team matches such as the one at Evolution, when Bliss was ringside for her friends Mickie James and Alicia Fox, as James and Fox lost their tag team match to Trish Stratus and Lita...

