5 mistakes WWE must avoid making with Dominik's debut at SummerSlam 2020

Dominik Mysterio was training to become a professional wrestler and that was no secret. He was first training under Lance Storm before his association with him ended and since then, it seems as though his father Rey Mysterio is the one who has been taking him right under his wing.

The same applied for WWE programming - where Dominik began to appear in 2019 and made sporadic cameos before getting physically involved against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2019. It seemed to be just a matter of "when" and not "if" Dominik Mysterio would be making his WWE debut and he's become one of the few exceptions of young Superstars who got to skip WWE developmental and will be jumping straight to the spotlight.

In storyline terms, it makes sense to do so. WWE knows that they have a Superstar with big potential and the 23-year-old Dominik will now be under pressure to debut and wrestle one of the world's best wrestlers.

With that said, it's highly likely that WWE makes a mistake or two when it comes to Dominik's debut and it's something that they must handle carefully - crowd or no crowd. Here are a few mistakes WWE must avoid making with Dominik's debut at SummerSlam 2020.

#5. Not highlighting Dominik Mysterio's weakness and inexperience

Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world

The entire story of the Dominik Mysterio-Seth Rollins match has to highlight the fact that Dominik has zero in-ring experience, while Seth Rollins has been wrestling for nearly as long as Dominik has been alive.

The considerable experience difference has to be emphasized on and WWE should avoid going out of their way to try and protect Dominik's weaknesses, especially since SummerSlam is likely to be taped.