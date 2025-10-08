5 Mistakes WWE must mot make at Crown Jewel 2025

WWE is set to host the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this weekend in Perth, Australia. It will be the company's next major international show, and the excitement is at an all-time high. The card is stacked with several high-profile matches, including two Champion vs. Champion showdowns and a final clash between John Cena and AJ Styles.However, an event this big needs to be free from any mistakes or faults. WWE cannot afford to make deliberate errors at Crown Jewel 2025, which could stir controversies. There have been times when even the slightest mistake ended up spoiling the quality of the show. Therefore, the company needs to be very careful of certain things to ensure a great show.Here are five mistakes WWE must not make at Crown Jewel 2025:#5. Curbing Stephanie Vaquer's red-hot momentumStephanie Vaquer is set to battle Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship this weekend in Perth. However, WWE must not hand La Primera a defeat in this match. She recently won the Women's World Championship and is riding on red-hot momentum. A loss at this juncture could deflate all her momentum and credibility.Vaquer needs to win against Stratton at any cost to establish her footing as a top champion. Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie has already established herself on the main roster and a loss wouldn't affect her much. Therefore, WWE must not make the mistake of letting Stephanie Vaquer lose to Tiffany Stratton, as this decision could become a big hurdle in her rising career.#4. Ending John Cena vs. AJ Styles within 10 minutesJohn Cena and AJ Styles will collide in the ring one last time at Crown Jewel to wrap up their legendary rivalry. Their 2016-2017 feud was etched in the hearts of fans, especially due to their incredible matches and in-ring chemistry. Ending their final match hastily in just a few minutes would be one of the biggest mistakes that WWE must avoid.This could dilute the emotional aspect that is associated with this iconic feud. Moreover, it could leave a bittersweet memory in the hearts of fans rather than a purely delightful impression. Therefore, Triple H must make sure to give Cena and Styles adequate time for their match, allowing them to wrap up their feud with yet another instant classic.#3. Failing to include a major surprise or return at Crown JewelCrown Jewel has historically leaned on shock value, which made it one of the most unforgettable PLEs. However, WWE skipping it this year could leave the five-match card feeling thin, especially since it is set to be an international event. The company must ensure that it delivers some jaw-dropping surprises or returns that could create huge buzz.Rumors about Brock Lesnar's potential appearance and subtle murmurs about Dakota Kai's return have been swirling lately. The creative team must deliver huge shockers at the upcoming premium live event, especially after how Wrestlepalooza deflated expectations. However, WWE failing to do so might disappoint fans and affect the overall quality of the spectacle.#2. Staging another injury angle to sideline Roman ReignsRoman Reigns' current storyline has become a predictable cycle. He returns to WWE, feuds with The Vision and gets sidelined after suffering a brutal attack. This same pattern has been repeating in a loop and fans are apparently irked to have a deja vu. There is a premonition of the same happening yet again at Crown Jewel, where the OTC will battle Bronson Reed.However, WWE must not make this mistake. The company must refrain from staging another &quot;Reigns gets destroyed and sidelined&quot; angle, as it will oversaturate things, diluting fans' interest in this storyline. The creative team needs to come up with a different angle this time to keep things fresh and different, which could lead this feud to Survivor Series: WarGames.#1. Making Seth Rollins lose to Cody RhodesSeth Rollins is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship this Saturday in Perth. The biggest mistake WWE must avoid is to hand The Visionary a defeat. It could affect several storylines in the long run, having a domino effect. Rollins is currently in a stage where he cannot afford a loss against Rhodes at any cost.He already has an undesirable 0–3 streak against The American Nightmare. Another huge loss at Crown Jewel could completely ruin his credibility in WWE. Besides, it will put his position in The Vision in question, as Seth Rollins would lose his reputation and trust among his stablemates. Moreover, his future as the World Heavyweight Champion would also be marred in uncertainty.