5 mistakes WWE should not make at WrestleMania 33

If they do, things could look very bleak in the long run indeed.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 19:48 IST

We echo the sentiments of the WWE Universe in this article

Even as WrestleMania 33 draws ever nearer, there isn’t the same sense of palpable excitement in the air that one feels during WrestleMania season. From the dream matches that we expected this year, we get a hodge-podge of contests that do not belong on a show that is being dubbed ‘the ultimate thrill ride’.

Oh sure, the show will definitely sell many tickets, and the brand name alone will make millions tune in (us included); but not one of the matches in this card is a must-watch affair.

As long time fans of the product, we hope the following events do not transpire for the betterment of the WWE product in the long run. Read on.

#5 Have Roman Reigns defeat The Undertaker as a babyface

This is a great chance to turn Reigns heel

WWE views Roman Reigns as a very different character, as compared to fans of sports entertainment.

While Reigns is a universally reviled and detested character because of the massive push that he’s been given, WWE sees him as someone that can carry professional wrestling into tomorrow.

Reigns squares off against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and it is not just possible but likely that he wins. We only hope that he turns heel immediately after.

As much as WWE has tried, they haven't been able to make the crowd cheer for their golden boy.

He goes up against a man who has been respected for the better part of two decades. There is no way that Reigns wouldn't be drowned in a sea of boos were he to defeat The Undertaker, irrespective of how good the match is.

This is the ideal time to turn him heel, snapping at the fans for not respecting him despite everything he has accomplished. It would be a natural progression and make sense.

And if the Undertaker wins, then all is well!