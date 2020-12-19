5 Mistakes WWE and Vince McMahon should not make at TLC 2020 at any cost 

TLC 2020 is scheduled to happen this weekend, and all eyes are on the pay-per-view to see what steps WWE and Vince McMahon will take to counter the lowest-ever RAW ratings, this past week.

One assumes that WWE may make a few decisions to rock the boat at TLC 2020, but there's a thin line between good and car-crash booking, as we all know.

The following missteps from Vince McMahon may affect the product in the long run, and in this article, we'll point out five things that should not happen at any cost.

Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the section right below.

#5 Vince McMahon should not decide to put the WWE Championship around The Miz's waist at TLC 2020

It is the nature of corporate life, and WWE is part of this ecosystem, to pin any sort of failure on a scapegoat, and one just hopes that Drew McIntyre should not be hailed as the reason for WWE's drop in viewership numbers.

It makes sense to build a heel challenger that can take the title off Drew McIntyre's waist in a believable manner, as opposed to having The Miz just become the WWE Champion at TLC 2020.

Advertisement

We know that Vince McMahon has always seen The Miz as a reliable and steady hand who can be counted upon to cut a dazzling promo, to put on a solid match, and also to bring in new viewers from outside the sports entertainment world.

Could he take the plunge and make him the WWE Champion, as a result of the same?

This would be a mistake from Vince McMahon and the creative team because, as good as he is, The Miz won't bring back lapsed viewers to the current product, whatever he does.