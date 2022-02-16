5 mixed-matches for Brandi and Cody Rhodes if they return to WWE

In a shocking turn of events, it's been announced that Cody Rhodes has left AEW. Joining him in his departure is wife and on-screen manager Brandi Rhodes. It's all the more surprising because Rhodes was not just an on-screen talent, but an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling.

Regardless, the announcements have been made and their departure is inevitable. Having said that, the rumors and speculation regarding the couple's future in pro-wrestling are running rampant.

While some are assuming The American Nightmare made the bold move to take a break from wrestling or move to the indie circuit, others have their eyes set on a potential return for Rhodes in WWE.

The possibility cannot be entirely ruled out, and with all the talk of the 'Forbidden Door' and Rhodes' past with Vince McMahon's company, we may soon see him in WWE once again.

Not only would this add spice to the ratings war between the promotions, but it also opens the door for potential dream matches for Cody and his wife in Vince McMahon's promotion.

This list will focus on five couples Brandi and Cody Rhodes could wrestle if they return to WWE. Which of the following excites you the most? You're welcome to share your opinion about Rhodes' release and future in the comments below.

#5. Can Jimmy Uso and Naomi be a threat to Brandi and Cody Rhodes?

Since returning to WWE last year, Jimmy Uso has been featured mostly in segments involving Roman Reigns. Though he won the tag titles with his brother Jay, their gold has been largely overshadowed by their inclusion in the Universal Champion's storylines.

If Cody Rhodes and his wife ever return to WWE, the couple should have a match against another real-life couple. Jimmy Uso's wife Naomi is on the SmackDown brand as well, and the two would be well-matched against the returning superstars.

An Uso in a feud without the involvement of his brother would be an interesting twist and welcomed by fans.

