5 Mixed tag team opponents for Braun Strowman & Raquel Rodriguez in WWE

Braun Strowman's return to WWE saw him rejoin the company that made him famous. The big man wasted little time reminding fans what he was all about as he laid waste to four tag teams and some hapless security guards on this week's Monday night RAW.

Strowman's comeback also means he and real-life girlfriend Raquel Rodriguez work for the same company. Both superstars will be glad for that and will no doubt appreciate the possibilities that come with it. Among them is the chance to team up and wrestle together.

The Monster Among Men and the former NXT Women's Champion are a power couple in their own right. They would be nigh-unstoppable together, but there are some mixed tag teams who could give them a run for their money.

In this list, we look at five such pairings and how a showdown with Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez would go down for them.

#5. Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Will Strowman and Rodriguez see an hourglass soon?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE a couple of weeks ago and immediately put the entire roster on notice. They are two of the biggest threats in WWE today, and would be a pairing that could take the fight to Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez.

Kross vs. Strowman is a matchup that fans would pay good money to watch. The power and intensity levels would be turned up to the max. Scarlett hasn't wrestled extensively during her WWE career, but she has a wrestling past and would be a credible opponent for Rodriguez as well.

While The Monster Among Men and his girlfriend have the advantage on paper, one cannot discount the mind games the former NXT Champion and his real-life spouse can play. We hope WWE will book this matchup at some point in the future.

#4. Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

Lumis and Hartwell could take the fight to Strowman and Rodriguez

InDex is everyone's favorite couple, no questions asked. You aren't a wrestling fan if you didn't watch their wedding with a smile on your face. Dexter Lumis' recent return to WWE saw him reunite with Indi Hartwell, and they are a pairing that can mix it up with the best in the business.

Lumis and Hartwell taking on Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez would be a fun contest with plenty of action. The sight of the two men going at it with minimal talking would be sensational. Ms. Indi's heart, grit and resilience taking on the power of Rodriguez would also be a great matchup.

#3. Corey Graves and Carmella

Who wants to see Strowman and Rodriguez obliterate this pairing?

A couple of months ago, Corey Graves was medically cleared to wrestle. He is yet to return to the ring, and will probably only do so for a special occasion. What if said occasion is a mixed tag match where he gets to team with his wife Carmella to take on Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez?

Graves and Carmella are two of the most annoying characters on television. Having them take a beating at the hands of Strowman and Rodriguez would be a great watch. It would be a GRAVE mistake if WWE didn't book this one for us to enjoy.

#2. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

During his first stint with WWE, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman had a fun little rivalry that perfectly symbolized the David vs. Goliath narrative. Fast-forward to today, and Balor runs an evil faction with cronies at his disposal to do his dirty work.

Balor taking on the returning Strowman and his girlfriend Raquel Rodriguez with Rhea Ripley by his side would be an explosive matchup. The two men are talented workers who have great in-ring chemistry.

Rodriguez and Ripley, on the other hand, have a lot of history together, and could duke it out in the ring one more time. This has the makings of a great match, and we would pay good money to see it.

#1. WWE's true power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez are two people who want to stay at the very top of the industry. To do so, they must defeat superstars already at the highest level, and there are few better than Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who are the WWE power couple this side of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rollins is a multi-time world champion who has also defeated Braun Strowman before. He would love to exact some revenge and put him in his place. Meanwhile, Rodriguez's path to the top of the mountain runs through Lynch, who is the closest person to a megastar in the women's division.

This contest has to be the main event of a premium live event or the final of a Mixed Match Challenge (remember that?). It's incredibly hard to call a winner, making it an unpredictable contest that WWE would do well to book.

