5 MMA Fighters who have appeared in WWE

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 395 // 14 Oct 2019, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 31

WWE, the pioneering professional wrestling promotion, is undoubtedly the biggest platform of sports entertainment. However, WWE doesn't like to slow when it comes to garner new audiences and to serve that purpose they have often brought in personalities from other sports and professions. Although there has been animosity between the WWE Universe and the fans of combat sports like MMA, boxing and others, Superstars from these organizations never hesitated for crossover appearances.

While some eminent stars had a one-off stint, others even signed a performing deal with WWE and appeared in multiple wrestling matches.

Today, we look back at some of the top MMA fighters who not only joined the promotion but also left their mark as a reputed WWE wrestler. The list also consists of performers who are still working for WWE in the top-tier of their respective brands.

Also read: 5 Boxers who have appeared in WWE

Honorable mention: Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler

The current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has been dominating the female division of WWE's black-and-gold brand for the past few years now. The Queen of Spades first appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 31, where she was seated ringside alongside Ronda Rousey. She went on to join NXT in 2017 and her prior MMA experience helped her to quickly catapult to the title picture. After Asuka, Baszler is the second-longest reigning NXT Women's Champion of all time with her current reign about to touch the one-year mark.

Her personality and in-ring skills are nothing but references to Baszler's previous stint as a mixed martial artist. Her accomplices, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke share a similar MMA background as well.

Despite possessing 15 victories throughout her MMA career, Baszler didn't see much success during her time in major promotions like UFC and that's the only reason she missed out on a spot in this Top 5 list.

1 / 4 NEXT