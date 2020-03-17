5 modern-day Dream Matches Stone Cold Steve Austin could have had

On this day, 16 years ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin retired. If Austin was to come back, who would he face today?

After Austin retired in 2003, many have wondered if he would ever return to the ring.

If Stone Cold Steve Austin were to come back, what would be some dream matches that he could have today?

On March 16th for most, it would simply be a typical day. A day that comes before St. Patrick's day and one that often is filled with slowly change from Winter to Spring. In professional wrestling circles, March 16th has become known as 3:16 Day. A day dedicated to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. After Austin retired in 2003, many have wondered if he would ever return to the ring. While he has kept to that retirement, it hasn't stopped that speculation from happening.

Over the course of the last decade and a half, wrestling fans have wondered what if he came back, who should he face? The wonderful thing about wrestling is his influence is evident today and who he would face today are active competitors in the world of major and independent promotions. Who are five dream matches that would work today with the Texas Rattlesnake?

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Mance Warner

When comprising a list of dream matches for Stone Cold Steve Austin, it isn't just about where he should have them but rather with whom. The Southern Psychopath is the 2020s incarnate of Austin. His southern drawl and desire to fight is reminiscent of what Austin would want to do. Warner doesn't much care for authority and will take his fighting words and put them into action. Warner is a much more heightened version of Austin.

One of the more amusing comparisons is Warner's desire for light beer. A match between these two would be absolutely brutal. It is only a matter of time before Warner holds a title in Major League Wrestling. To see these two exchange blows and throw down with one another would also be a welcomed battle. Even though Austin isn't an active competitor, the matchup between them is a fairly balanced one.

