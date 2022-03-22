5 moments that cemented Daniel Bryan's place in WWE history

After an incredible career with WWE, Daniel Bryan left the promotion and made his AEW debut at All Out 2021. The American Dragon has established himself as one of the most beloved WWE Superstars in recent memory and has been a part of several moments that will stand the test of time.

Even if he doesn't wrestle another match for Vince McMahon's promotion, Bryan will inevitably go into the Hall of Fame. With that being said, here are five moments that cemented Daniel Bryan's place in WWE history:

#5 Main eventing SummerSlam 2013 with John Cena

Daniel Bryan was thrust into the main event spotlight when he headlined SummerSlam 2013 in a WWE Championship match against John Cena. The crowd was firmly behind the Aberdeen native as he garnered their support following his run as part of the beloved Team Hell No.

Bryan tore Cena down on the microphone and established himself as a legitimate challenger for the strap. The pair delivered an exciting match, which was expected to serve as a memorable coronation for The American Dragon. It was instead the beginning of his feud with The Authority, which culminated at WrestleMania 30.

#4 The Yes! Movement takesover

Daniel Bryan occupies RAW

The original plan for WrestleMania 30 was to have Batista win the Royal Rumble and challenge Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, the audience was determined to see the culmination of Daniel Bryan's story and completely rejected The Animal.

Vince McMahon was forced to change course and book The American Dragon in a singles match against Triple H at The Show of Shows. The winner would join Batista and Orton in the main event to make it a triple-threat match for the most coveted prize in professional wrestling.

On screen, this played out with Bryan taking over RAW with some help from members of the "Yes! Movement" and forcing The Authority to give him his match.

#3 The coronation at WrestleMania 30

One of the most satisfying storylines in recent memory culminated at WrestleMania 30 when Daniel Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The American Dragon had already faced Triple H earlier in the evening and received even more damage to his injured arm.

In addition to his injury, Bryan had to overcome interference from The Authority and a crooked referee to win title. WWE has tried and failed to deliver fairytale endings to WrestleMania in the ensuing years, but all the fans in attendance went home happy on April 6, 2014.

#2 Daniel Bryan turns heel

After initially being forced to retire due to concussion issues, Daniel Bryan was forced to undergo two years of neurological and physical diagnoses. He was cleared for a return to in-ring competition on March 20, 2018.

While there was a buzz surrounding all of his initial matches, The American Dragon once again fell victim to inconsistent booking. The shine eventually wore off and he was no longer regarded as a main-event babyface.

In order to regain momentum, Bryan turned heel during a match against AJ Styles and won the WWE Championship. While it wasn't the heroic run the audience wanted, the Aberdeen native came into his own playing a sanctimonious environmentalist, who took pleasure in running down the audience.

Bryan elevated his performances on the microphone in 2018 and won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's "Best on Interviews" award.

#1 Putting Kofi Kingston over at WrestleMania 35

Daniel Bryan dropped the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35

Five years after his own fairytale story at WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan's career came full circle when he found himself as the heel standing in the way of Kofi Kingston's quest for the WWE Championship.

After years of toiling in the mid-card, the New Day member finally connected with the audience as a main-event-level singles act. However, his attempts to earn a shot at the title were foiled by Vince McMahon. It was only after the intervention of Big E and Kofi that the WWE Chairman finally relented.

Bryan played his role as the heel champion to perfection at WrestleMania 35, as Kofi Kingston channelled the power of "Kofimania" to win the title. The moment was so powerful that grown men in attendance were reduced to tears.

Edited by Kaushik Das