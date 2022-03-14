5 moments that cemented The Rock's place in WWE history

With Roman Reigns coming into his own as The Tribal Chief, there are rumors that he could work with The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

However, the 49-year-old's schedule is incredibly busy and he might find it difficult to prepare for a return to the ring. While a match against Reigns is unlikely, the two of them could have a confrontation at some point down the road.

Even if The Great One never wrestles again, he'll go down as one of the all-time greats. With that being said, here are five moments that cemented his place in WWE history:

#5 Taking over as leader of The Nation of Domination

The Rock took over from Farooq as the leader of the Nation

The Rock made his main roster debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, a generic white-meat babyface. Even though his talent was evident from the onset, the sensibilities of wrestling fans had been altered by the nWo. They desired edgier characters and rejected the third-generation star outright.

Maivia returned from a knee injury and joined forces with the Nation of Domination in August 1997, turning heel. During his time with the villainous faction, he found his voice on the microphone and started to develop into a star.

In one of his breakout moments, The Great One deposed Farooq and took over as the leader of The Nation of Domination in a memorable segment.

#4 Defeating Triple H at Backlash 2000

After he was written off television at Survivor Series 1999, Stone Cold Steve Austin was out of in-ring action for over a year after having neck surgery. However, WWE didn't miss a beat in the absence of the most lucrative draw in the promotion's history due to the emergence of The Rock as the next top babyface.

After being betrayed by Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 2000, The Great One got an opportunity to challenge Triple H for the WWE Championship in a one-on-one match at Backlash.

After Austin intervened to help him even the odds, The Rock nailed Triple H with a spinebuster and People's Elbow to win the title, sparking scenes of jubilation. Jim Ross had the perfect call to amplify the moment. A fitting end to the best post-WrestleMania event of all-time.

#3 The Rock takes on Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE in 2002 after nine long years. However, on this occasion, he wasn't the red-and-yellow babyface from the '80s but the leader of the nWo. At WrestleMania 18, Hogan took on The Rock in one of the biggest dream matches in professional wrestling history.

Even though The Great One was an incredibly successful babyface, the Toronto audience booed him and cheered for their childhood hero. Hogan showcased his mastery of in-ring psychology and led the match, which turned out to be a classic.

After this bout, The People's Champion learned to incorporate more theatricality into his in-ring work, which he demonstrated during his heel run the following year.

#2 Finally beating Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania

The Great One got his big win at WrestleMania 19

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were the first duo to face each other three times at WrestleMania. The Texas Rattlesnake had won their first two encounters at The Show of Shows and wanted to do the favors for his legendary rival in what was going to be his last match.

The Great One was playing a heel character at the time and was doing some of the best work of his career. During his encounter with Austin at WrestleMania 19, he tapped into the lessons learned from his match with Hulk Hogan and was the star of the match.

After a thrilling bout full of near-falls, the Fast and Furious star finally defeated his great rival at The Grandest Stage of Them All after hitting three Rock Bottoms.

#1 Doing record-breaking business with John Cena

The Rock returned to in-ring action in 2012 as part of a feud with John Cena. The West Newbury native had taken shots at the Fast and Furious star in the media and there was some real-life friction between them. The two icons had their first encounter at WrestleMania 28 after a year-long build.

This time, The Great One wasn't just one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, he was also a bonafide movie star and one of the most famous people in the planet. The show was an astounding success, becoming the most lucrative event in WWE history.

The Rock beat John Cena in his hometown and received a massive reaction from the audience.

