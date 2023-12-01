5 moments from CM Punk's WWE career that fans likely don't remember

With CM Punk making a stunning return to WWE (which, honestly makes the Eagles getting back together look tame by comparison), it's got a lot of us thinking back to his early career in the company.

This video just released on WWE's YouTube channel particularly brought back some memories.

Granted, the Second City Saint's early career involves more than just WWE. But, we're not talking about that right now. (Frankly, these lists sometimes run pretty long as it is.) We are, however, looking at five facts about those early WWE years that you may have forgotten about.

Did we miss any? Shame us in the comments below.

#5. CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship on his first official night on RAW

Back in 2007, Punk made his very first appearance on RAW, defeating Kenny Dykstra in his hometown of Chicago. However, he was still a part of the ECW roster at the time.

Prior to being drafted to the RAW roster, Punk had successfully won the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XXIV. The very next week after the draft was announced, the Straight Edge Superstar cashed in said contract against Edge, winning his first World Heavyweight Championship.

It was a heck of a way to celebrate his move to Monday nights.

#4. He was part of a faction while in ECW

While CM Punk has always come across as somewhat of a loner, he's actually been involved in a number of groups over the years. He famously led the Straight Edge Society in 2009, and even took over leadership of the Nexus back in 2010.

During his early run in ECW, Punk had a very brief run as a member of the New Breed - a group of new stars in WWE's ECW reboot who were facing off against the original members of the Philadelphia-based promotion.

This alliance only lasted two weeks, however, as Punk eventually chose to side with the ECW Originals in spectacular fashion: by kicking Elijah Burke in the head.

#3. Punk had a Chicago-themed Money in the Bank briefcase

Because of course he did.

CM Punk with his first Chicago-themed Money in the Bank briefcase

#2. Punk was supposed to wrestle Chris Benoit for the ECW Championship

Back in 2007, Bobby Lashley - who was ECW Champion at the time - was drafted to the RAW brand. This, naturally, necessitated him dropping the belt, and a tournament was held to determine the new champion.

The finals were to be held at Vengeance: Night of Champions that June, and it would feature CM Punk and Chris Benoit.

You can probably see where this is going.

Because Benoit was a no-show for the event, he was replaced with Johnny Nitro - later to be rechristened as John Morrison. Unfortunately, it wasn't Punk's night, as Morrison would hit him with a corkscrew neckbreaker and claim the vacant championship.

It wasn't until days later that the truth behind Benoit's absence (which we won't rehash here) came out. Punk would eventually go on to eventually claim the ECW Championship, and this would be a minor footnote in his career.

#1. Punk was the fastest to earn the coveted WWE Triple Crown (203 days)

The "Triple Crown" in WWE refers to any Superstar who has won a world championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the tag team championships. As of November 30th, 2023, there have been a total of 33 men's Triple Crown winners - with CM Punk being the 19th overall.

He also has the distinction of earning the Triple Crown in the shortest amount of time ever - a total of 203 days. He would win his first World Heavyweight Championship in June of 2008, followed by a World Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston in October of that same year. He would wrap up the trio with the Intercontinental Championship in January of 2009.

With the addition of multiple new championships over the years since then, the "Triple Crown" has kind of made way for the "Grand Slam" - which also includes the United States Championship. Still, it's a pretty incredible achievement and something CM Punk should certainly be proud of.

