×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 moments from this week's RAW that made fans smile

Arctic
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
644   //    09 Oct 2018, 11:48 IST

D-Generation X were back on RAW this week
D-Generation X were back on RAW this week

The RAW results are in, and after days of anxious anticipation, the WWE Universe can see the impact of WWE Super Show-Down on RAW.

A lot of rumors were flying around about what would happen this week, and in this article, we break down some of the best moments from the latest edition of RAW. The fans were loud in the arena and on Twitter, and hopefully, this edition of RAW has a higher rating than previous episodes.

Honorable Mentions

This section is dedicated to Lio Rush because of his mic abilities. The 23-year-old was absent from Super Show-Down event in Australia, but he was back this week. Although he attempted to get the crowd behind Bobby, they ended up booing him. Despite the jeers, Lashley emerged victorious over Kevin Owens. What made this match even better was that Lashley finally became a heel.

Hopefully, that will catapult him into the main event picture. 

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield D-Generation X Kurt Angle Ronda Rousey
Arctic
ANALYST
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
5 Moments From This Week's RAW That Made The Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
5 Moments from WWE Super Show-Down That Made The Fans Smile 
RELATED STORY
4 Questions WWE Needs To Answer on RAW after Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 8th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw draws all-time low rating for second week...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Power Rankings: 1st October 2018
RELATED STORY
5 ways RAW can boost its ratings
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Raw Tag Team Division has lost its appeal
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of WWE RAW: 8th Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Should Retire The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us