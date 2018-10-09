5 moments from this week's RAW that made fans smile

D-Generation X were back on RAW this week

The RAW results are in, and after days of anxious anticipation, the WWE Universe can see the impact of WWE Super Show-Down on RAW.

A lot of rumors were flying around about what would happen this week, and in this article, we break down some of the best moments from the latest edition of RAW. The fans were loud in the arena and on Twitter, and hopefully, this edition of RAW has a higher rating than previous episodes.

Honorable Mentions

This section is dedicated to Lio Rush because of his mic abilities. The 23-year-old was absent from Super Show-Down event in Australia, but he was back this week. Although he attempted to get the crowd behind Bobby, they ended up booing him. Despite the jeers, Lashley emerged victorious over Kevin Owens. What made this match even better was that Lashley finally became a heel.

Hopefully, that will catapult him into the main event picture.

