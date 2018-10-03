5 moments from this week's SmackDown which made the WWE Universe smile (2 October 2018)

Analysing SmackDown's results

WWE SmackDown has wrapped up its first episode of October, and it's time to analyse the show to see what moments fans enjoyed most. If you haven't yet watched the show, you can get the SmackDown results here.

This week the blue brand decided to visit the state of Oregon, and they were broadcasting live from Portland's Moda Center. The commentary team on this night was made up of Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton. The show kicked off with Paige in the middle of the ring. In this article, we take a look at the moments the fans loved.

Honorable mentions

After playing mind games for an entire week, Aiden came back with an ace up his sleeve - the video. Our patience has finally paid off, and Aiden delivered in a big way.

In a video that can only be described as salacious, Aiden revealed what might be misconceived as Lana declaring her affection for him. Aiden didn't show the entire video, leaving people trying to fill in the blanks for themselves, and he is relishing the spotlight being on him.

It’s a PG show, everyone...



Besides, to paraphrase the great Rod Blagojevich - I’ve got this thing...and it’s freakin’ golden.#OneNightInMilwaukee — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) October 3, 2018

Aiden has successfully managed to get into the heads of Lana and Rusev that they lost their MMC match to Day One Glow.

Jimmy even asked Lana about it during the fight, distracting her enough for the roll-up victory. The WWE Universe can't get enough of the Milwaukee Scandal, everyone will have to wait until next week's episode to find out more.

#5 Fabulous Truth

Fabulous Truth

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge usually gives us memorable tag teams, but none more so than the Fabulous Truth. Carmella and R-Truth have some of the most natural chemistry on SmackDown, and it shows any time they are in the ring together.

This week the team was successful as they faced Andrade ‘Cien' Almas and his manager, Zelina Vega. The match was an exceptional display of talent particularly from Carmella as she applied the submission hold for the win.

Although Andrade's team lost, he did not lose any credibility since he showed off his skills in the match. With the recent spate of the Mixed Matches, should the WWE introduce Mixed Tag titles? Tell us your opinions in the comments.

