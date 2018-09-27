5 moments from this week's SmackDown which made the WWE Universe smile

Not the B-show

For the longest time, SmackDown was considered WWE's B-show, and the superstars on the roster regularly had to work hard to prove that they were not second best.

This week's episode was no different, with superstars working hard to entertain the fans. SmackDown was live from the Denver Pepsi Center, and in this list we look at five moments that brought joy to the fans. Feel free to let us know in the comments if we missed any moment you enjoyed.

Honorable mention

#Smackdown Whoever gave R-Truth a show needs a raise because this is the most confusing yet entertaining thing I’ve seen all day — Żäčhèrÿ Øśtrõwškį (@ZackOstrowski18) September 26, 2018

This honorable mention section is dedicated to Truth TV which may have been the most entertaining version of Miz TV in recent memory. R-Truth and Carmella are great as hosts, and their dance skills are not too shabby either.

Daniel Bryan seemed to have enjoyed himself throughout the entire segment, and the fact that it made The Miz mad only adds to how enjoyable it was. The fans were completely behind it, and they kept chanting Truth TV even as The Miz tried to talk. The best moment in this segment was when R-Truth called himself an idiot with a talk show.

#5 The Miz does a running knee

Just imagine the scene when The Miz beats Daniel Bryan and than beats AJ Styles for the WWE Title... #WWESSD #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pEoXSf15K2 — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) September 19, 2018

At the moment the WWE Universe is witnessing the latest incarnation of the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. Simply put, this is one of the most entertaining feuds in the WWE at the moment, as both stars are super charismatic.

The Miz has earned a place among the WWE's best heels because there isn't anything he isn't willing to do to pull off the win. In his match with R-truth, Miz not only used Daniel Bryan's YES kicks, but he also used the running knee to get the win.

WOAH. THE MIZ REALLY DID THE RUNNING KNEE BETTER THAN DANIEL BRYAN HIMSELF. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/WcnhZdn5Oz — Pulkit. 💞 (@SlayerMomsen) September 26, 2018

This moment had the fans going wild because it showed off the skill of The Miz and added another dimension to the feud between the two superstars. Now the only thing fans are waiting to see is if Daniel Bryan uses The Skull Crushing Finale.

