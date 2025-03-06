5 Moments in John Cena's WWE career he could have turned heel, and didn't

John Cena finally turned heel after more than 20 years as the ultimate babyface by attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena joined forces with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41, where he'll challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The turn was probably one of the most shocking events in WWE history, sending shockwaves across the globe. The unthinkable happened in the final year of his in-ring career.

It certainly created an intriguing story heading into WrestleMania. However, there were times when WWE could have pulled the trigger on Cena's heel turn much earlier in his career. The 16-time World Champion was too popular for too long, and it didn't make sense from a business standpoint to turn him into a bad guy.

Nevertheless, let's look at some of the moments in Cena's legendary run as the top babyface in WWE, wherein he could have turned heel.

#1 Before the WrestleMania 28 match against The Rock

The Rock vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 28 (Photo source: wwe.com)

WWE billed The Rock vs. John Cena as "Once in a Lifetime" due to the magnitude of it. There were rumblings back then that Cena could turn heel on The Rock, but it never happened.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet last year, The Cenation Leader confirmed that a heel turn was in the works back then. Vince McMahon was flirting with the idea to the point wherein Cena recorded a new theme song and prepared new gear to match his villainous persona before the boss ultimately decided against it.

"I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear. (...) I had seven new singlets, low-cut singlets with boxing-type robes. I already had the boots in storage, so I dusted them off. I was ready to go and already thinking about what I could do with the story," Cena said. [H/T: The Sportster]

#2 John Cena could have become the leader of The Nexus in 2010

John Cena was forced to join The Nexus in 2010 (Photo source: wwe.com)

Some fans might point out that John Cena became a heel when he didn't put over The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010. The group had the potential to become legendary, but it failed to capitalize on it after a feud with "Super" Cena back then.

One possibility that could have saved the group was slowly turning Cena into their leader. He was already forced to join The Nexus and could have easily taken over and kicked out Wade Barrett. It might have led to Barrett's rise as a top babyface, but we'll never know.

#3 Going corporate at Money in the Bank 2011

CM Punk won the WWE Championship at MITB 2011 (Photo source: wwe.com)

Everything worked out perfectly when CM Punk defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 in Chicago. Punk "walked out" of the company as champion before returning as an even bigger star.

One missed opportunity at the time that might have had a bigger impact was turning Cena into the Corporate Champion. Instead of giving Chicago a top babyface champion, Cena should have joined forces with Vince McMahon to kick Punk out of the company completely.

It might have led to the biggest anti-authority babyface since Stone Cold Steve Austin. Just imagine The Second City Saint becoming unhinged every week, hijacking shows until he got rehired to make the lives of Vince and Cena hell.

#4 Joining The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family terrorized John Cena in 2014 (Photo source: wwe.com)

In 2014, Bray Wyatt called out John Cena for seemingly using his heroic act to hide the "lies" from his fans. Cena eventually won his feud with Wyatt, who got his revenge several years later with their cinematic match. The bout at WrestleMania 36 covered the 16-time world champion's potential heel turn.

WWE could have used the initial story between Cena and The Wyatt Family to facilitate a short heel run. Cena could have joined the cult-like group, doing despicable things and taking over the company.

Similar to Randy Orton's story with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper from 2016 to 2017, Cena could have slowly turned good again. He just wanted to destroy The Wyatt Family from the inside to get rid of the group once and for all.

#5 Stealing Zack Ryder's girlfriend

Eve Torres seduced John Cena into betraying Zack Ryder (Photo source: wwe.com)

One of John Cena's most despicable acts as a babyface was ki**ing Zack Ryder's then-girlfriend, Eve Torres, in early 2012. Ryder, who was confined in a wheelchair and had a neck brace at the time, saw the whole thing, and it broke his heart.

While it was a mid-card storyline, it could have been used to turn Cena into a bad guy. Maybe Vince McMahon would have looked at Ryder differently and made him a top babyface to go after a heel Cena.

