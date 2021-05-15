5 moments that prove anything can happen at WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is now only a day away as WWE is ready for the pay-per-view. Everyone has been waiting for the event for some time now as it's the first event after WrestleMania.

Usually, the show after WrestleMania is one of the biggest of the year, with surprise returns and storylines shaping WWE programming for the coming year.

This year's WrestleMania Backlash might be no exception. In the history of the event, there have been moments that are unbelievable, and moments that will forever be remembered. Some of them, in fact, will live in infamy.

Over the years, Backlash has proven to be unpredictable. Ahead of the pay-per-view, these are five of the moments that no one ever saw coming.

#5 Jinder Mahal wins the title at WWE Backlash

Some things are just meant to be, even in an #AlternateHistory.



At Backlash 2017, Jinder Mahal would defeat Randy Orton for his 1st WWE Championship.#WWE #AlsoReality pic.twitter.com/03llrZ0aS2 — Bad WWE Stats (@BadWWEStats) July 12, 2020

Jinder Mahal's arrival on the main event scene was one that no one saw coming. He was always booked as a jobber in WWE and when he was rehired by the company, no one expected much from the superstar.

During his time away, Mahal had rebuilt himself, until he had a perfectly sculpted physique. His dedication appeared to attract the attention of the company, as when he was with WWE once again, he was pushed far more than anyone could have expected.

He qualified for a shot at the WWE Championship, which was held by Randy Orton at the time. No one really believed that Jinder Mahal would beat Orton at Backlash, but that's precisely what happened.

Flanked by the Singh Brothers, Mahal had the advantage over Orton and he used it. He managed to put away Orton to suddenly win the WWE Championship in an incredible result.

WWE was looking for a champion of Indian descent to further their popularity in the country. Mahal was the perfect superstar for them, and they pushed him for a lengthy title run after his win.

