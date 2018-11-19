3 moments you may have missed from Survivor Series 2018

Survivor Series 2018 ended up being an extremely one-sided affair...

Survivor Series 2018 will definitely go down in history books as being one of the most one-sided pay-per-views of all time.

Monday Night RAW reigned supreme 6-0 in the hard-fought battle for brand supremacy against SmackDown LIVE.

With all the contrasting moments being projected on television screens worldwide, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming.

#1: Enzo Amore sneaked into the arena!

Enzo Amore has been trending on Social Media after causing a nuisance on last night's PPV...

According to PWInsider, Enzo Amore was in town for a concert and bought a ringside ticket to the PPV. When Amore was ejected from ringside during The Bar vs. AOP matchup, WWE’s production crew did their best to shoot around the incident.

Apparently, many people working in WWE including the talent were pretty angry about the whole matter. Moreover, a fan was injured during the scuffle. She was taken out via stretcher and was said to be holding her arm in pain during the incident.

Below is a video of the incident posted on Twitter:

My video of the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore trying to interrupt #SurvivorSeries. @WWE security not having any of it. He is taken down quickly. pic.twitter.com/2jdRtOe36z — LEE SHENKER (@TuftsGuy) November 19, 2018

As you can see, not only was Enzo a nuisance to the entire evening's proceedings, but he has also been banned by Staples Center from attending future events.

Interestingly, Amore had left promotional flyers in the Staples Center Parking Lot immediately following his ejection, as reported by Ringside News.

Clearly, Enzo Amore is not likely to return to WWE anytime soon. Vince McMahon is reportedly said to take strict measures regarding this situation so that it does not occur once again.

