×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 moments you may have missed from Survivor Series 2018

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
285   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:26 IST

Survivor Series 2018 ended up being an extremely one-sided affair...
Survivor Series 2018 ended up being an extremely one-sided affair...

Survivor Series 2018 will definitely go down in history books as being one of the most one-sided pay-per-views of all time.

Monday Night RAW reigned supreme 6-0 in the hard-fought battle for brand supremacy against SmackDown LIVE.

With all the contrasting moments being projected on television screens worldwide, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming.

Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure & interesting moments from Survivor Series 2018...

#1: Enzo Amore sneaked into the arena!

Enzo Amore has been trending on Social Media after causing a nuisance on last night's PPV...
Enzo Amore has been trending on Social Media after causing a nuisance on last night's PPV...

According to PWInsider, Enzo Amore was in town for a concert and bought a ringside ticket to the PPV. When Amore was ejected from ringside during The Bar vs. AOP matchup, WWE’s production crew did their best to shoot around the incident.

Apparently, many people working in WWE including the talent were pretty angry about the whole matter. Moreover, a fan was injured during the scuffle. She was taken out via stretcher and was said to be holding her arm in pain during the incident.

Below is a video of the incident posted on Twitter:


As you can see, not only was Enzo a nuisance to the entire evening's proceedings, but he has also been banned by Staples Center from attending future events.

Interestingly, Amore had left promotional flyers in the Staples Center Parking Lot immediately following his ejection, as reported by Ringside News.

Clearly, Enzo Amore is not likely to return to WWE anytime soon. Vince McMahon is reportedly said to take strict measures regarding this situation so that it does not occur once again.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 The Usos New Day Ronda Rousey Enzo Amore
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
6 mistakes WWE must avoid at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Final tag-teams declared ahead of Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Predicting the 10 teams in tag team elimination match at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Confirmed teams and captains...
RELATED STORY
4 Botches you probably missed at Survivor Series 2018 
RELATED STORY
4 Similarities between Survivor Series 2017 and Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Possible Outcomes For Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Survivor Series 2018 as Raw sweeps...
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Facts Ahead of Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Full match-card predictions and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us