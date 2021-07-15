5 Money in the Bank competitors that are no longer with WWE

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is this Sunday, live on the WWE Network, Peacock and pay-per-view.

The event marks the first pay-per-view presentation by WWE since the company returned to touring with live fans in attendance.

The event centers around the respective male and female Money in the Bank ladder matches. During the match, competitors face off in an attempt to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase that is suspended above the ring.

Inside the briefcase lies the Money in the Bank contract. The contract is a guaranteed World Championship contract, good for the next twelve months at any time and any place.

66 male and 18 female WWE Superstars have competed in Money in the Bank ladder matches since the concept made its debut at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

With the majority of those names being unsuccessful, it shouldn't be a surprise that several of those former Money in the Bank competitors are no longer under contract with WWE.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five Money in the Bank competitors that are no longer with WWE.

#5 Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes competed in numerous Money in the Bank ladder matches during his WWE career

Despite currently being an All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes is still well known for his career with WWE.

Cody was under contract with WWE for the first ten years of his professional wrestling career from 2006 until his departure from the promotion in 2016.

During his WWE career, the former AEW TNT Champion competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match on four separate occasions. The first was at the Money in the Bank event in 2010, competing in the World Heavyweight Championship contract ladder match that was eventually won by Kane.

The following year at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Cody Rhodes once again competed in the World Heavyweight Championship contract Money in the Bank ladder match. However this time, the match was won by Daniel Bryan.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2012, Cody Rhodes once again competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship contract. The match was won by Dolph Ziggler.

Rhodes competed in his final Money in the Bank ladder match at the 2013 Money in the Bank event. Once again competing for the World Heavyweight Championship contract, Rhodes was double crossed by his Team Rhodes Scholars tag team partner Damian Sandow, who eventually captured the briefcase.

After transitioning to the infamous StarDust gimmick in 2014, Cody Rhodes eventually requested and was granted his release by WWE in 2016. Since then, Cody Rhodes has become an Executive Vice President with All Elite Wrestling and a former two-time AEW TNT Champion.

