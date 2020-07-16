Extreme Rules may have only become an annual WWE pay-per-view back in 2009, but over the past decade, the show has created some memorable moments and many of those are for all the wrong reasons.

This year's show will include an "eye for an eye" match which interestingly will see the winner forced to extract his opponent's eye which will reportedly include the use of CGI. Either Rey Mysterio or Seth Rollins will be forced to leave the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night without one of their eyes.

Whilst this is easily the creepiest stipulation that has been added to an Extreme Rules match in the past decade, it definitely isn't the strangest. Here are just five of the most absurd stipulations in WWE's Extreme Rules history.

#5. Kiss Me A*** match - Extreme Rules 2015

Whilst the Mr. McMahon Kiss My Ass Club has been a known part of WWE for a number of years, the feud between Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus took an interesting twist heading into Extreme Rules back in 2015.

After weeks of Sheamus being attacked by Dolph Ziggler following his return to RAW, a Kiss Me A*** match was announced as the stipulation for their showdown.

Interestingly, Dolph Ziggler won the match via roll-up which meant that Sheamus would be forced to kiss his behind. The Irish star initially refused before being brought back to the ring by the referee. Sheamus looked as though he was going to go ahead with the deed before he low blowed Ziggler and following a Brogue Kick he forced The Showoff to kiss his ass instead.

The match hasn't since been repeated in WWE but has been used at a number of other promotions to settle some interesting feuds.