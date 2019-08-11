5 Most anticipated matches of SummerSlam 2019

Major championships are at stake and feuds are taking place. Photo / SEScoops

WWE SummerSlam 2019 will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this weekend, and a number of different matches are scheduled, with some more prominent than others.

The matches between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship and the match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship are what generates the most attention because of the hype built around them and because major championships are at stake.

However, a number of other matches taking place over SummerSlam weekend have stirred up a great deal of attention because of the storylines leading into the events.

So, out of all of the matches taking place, which ones have had the right amount of build, enthusiasm, and anticipation surrounding them? Here are five of the most anticipated matches for SummerSlam.

#5 Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Good friends, better enemies as Natalya and Becky Lynch plan to do major damage to one another.

A match many would not have thought would have much depth or meaning has quickly escalated in importance. While it seemed at first there would be mutual respect, given the way it has turned, that's surely not the case. The brash confidence of Becky Lynch has made the prospect of this battle quite exciting. A lot of attention has been paid to the fact that it is taking place in Canada, the country Natalya calls home. Despite not being in her home city of Calgary, Alberta, Natalya has turned up the intensity and claimed a home-ice advantage.

At times it screams of her uncle Bret's last run in the WWE, where he would be celebrated in Canada and yet jeered in the U.S.A. Although there hasn't been any pitting of one country against another in the build, those involved in the match will pull from different audiences. Of course, Becky is Irish, so it would be hard to have an effective country vs. country story. The submission match stipulation raises the bar, and both women will be pushed to risk injury, and the loser may just pass out if submitting isn't something they are willing to do.

