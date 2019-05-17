5 most anticipated matches from WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Kartik Arry

It's a stacked card!

Money In The Bank has always been one of the most awaited Pay Per Views of the year, simply because of the Money In The Bank Ladder Matches.

After all, the MITB briefcase is WWE's version of an infinity stone. Whoever latches on to that briefcase wields a tremendous opportunity to demand a title match whenever they want, wherever they want.

With that being said, here are the 5 most awaited matches from WWE Money In The Bank 2019.

#5. Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Eight women will battle it out for the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase.

This year's MITB extravaganza will feature eight female superstars from RAW and SmackDown LIVE, who would risk their life and limb for the chance to secure a guaranteed championship opportunity in the following year.

Ember Moon (SmackDown Live), Mandy Rose (SmackDown Live), Dana Brooke (RAW), Nikki Cross (RAW), Bayley (SmackDown Live), Natalya (RAW), Naomi (RAW) and Carmella (SmackDown Live) will be the eight participants, out of which, only one can secure a lifetime opportunity by winning the match itself.

Honestly, the Women's MITB Ladder Match would have been way up this list if the buildup to the Pay Per View was interesting enough for all of these women involved. The only reason why this match is on this list is because of the stipulation itself as MITB Ladder matches don't happen every single week.

It was interesting to see Nikki Cross replace Alexa Bliss as a participant in the MITB Ladder Match when it was announced that Five Feet of Fury was not medically cleared to complete.

But other than that, the buildup to the Pay Per View for this particular match has been quite unremarkable. As it is part of a yearly tradition, we can't wait to find out which female superstar will win that contract and to witness the new scenarios that will branch out in the future...

Who do you think will walk out with the Women's MITB Briefcase this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

