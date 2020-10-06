5 Most bizarre couples WWE has paired up

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe officially witnessed the coming together of yet another couple that is quite worthy of being added to the list of bizarre WWE pairings. After weeks of teasing, it now looks like The Fiend and Alexa Bliss are officially a pair, as the former WWE Universal Champion offered his hand to The Goddess.

The pairing of The Fiend and Alexa Bliss isn't the first time WWE has aligned two Superstars who don't exactly fit each other's forte. However, if past experiences tell us anything, the WWE Universe could be in for an exciting storyline. WWE has not just experimented with couples in the past but every once in a while, the creative team tends to form a tag team between two people who have nothing in common.

Surprisingly enough, on most occasions, the tag team receive quite the ovation from the WWE Universe and establish themselves as a popular act in the company, despite two odd Superstars working with each other. This article, however, takes an in-depth look at 5 such bizarre couples who have proved why the "odd couple" concept is still a genius idea.

#5 Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix could be recognized as an original WWE odd couple

Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella

The pairing of Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix initially began when the latter pinned the former Intercontinental Champion upon her return to WWE RAW and the confrontation eventually led to them being paired together. Given that Santino and Phoenix were paired around 2008-09, they could really be considered as one of the original odd power couples of WWE.

The duo known as Glamarella together won the WWE Women's and Intercontinental Championship with Beth Phoenix pinning Mickie James and Marella pinning Kofi Kingston, respectively, at SummerSlam '08. With Marella by her side, Beth Phoenix, in particular, went on to enjoy a very successful year in WWE, as she defended the women's title on numerous occasions.

Not just that, The Glamazon also won the Slammy Award for the Diva of the Year and benefited the most, courtesy of the pairing.

As for Santino Marella though, he also enjoyed a formidable run with the WWE IC Championship, especially considering the fact that he was mostly recognized as a comedy act throughout his career.