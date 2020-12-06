5 Most brutal WWE incidents that were caught on camera 

WWE in the Attitude Era became know for the brutality in the ring, some of the most famous matches in that era were about brutalizing your opponent with weapons or being the first to make them bleed.

Over the years, WWE has slowly toned down their product to the point where it is now more acceptable for children to watch as well as adults. Despite the change, in recent years there have still been some shocking and unscripted moments that were caught on camera by the company.

Here are just five of the most brutal, shocking moments that were not scripted but have since become legend in WWE.

#5. Jerry Lawler suffers a heart attack at ringside - WWE RAW 2012

The WWE commentators are always part of the action whether it's on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. There have been times when the commentary team has also become part of storylines, but back in 2012 on a live episode of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe was left in shock when Jerry Lawler suffered a legitimate heart attack.

Team Hell No were facing The Prime Time Players in the ring when the commentary suddenly took a dip and audiences were made aware that there was some sort of issue.

3 years ago today I kicked the bucket on #Raw! Will it happen again tonight on #SmackDown? Tune in and see! Now there's a tease! @SyFy — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 10, 2015

The medical staff rushed in and Lawler was stretchered out of the arena before Michael Cole was then forced to address the WWE Universe and inform them of the events that had unfolded. Of course, this wasn't part of the show and Lawler was then worked on in the backstage area.

RAW: November 12th, 2012.



Jerry Lawler returned to RAW after suffering a heart attack 2 months prior. Punk interrupted, saying that a 62 old man trying to relive his glory days against the WWE champ is in bad taste. He said nobody cares for how many days he was clinically dead. pic.twitter.com/WXV2bJJpuU — Marko🎄 (@sashasmeteora) October 16, 2020

WWE released the following write up on the website following the incident.

Jerry Lawler had a heart attack at the announcers table at this week’s WWE Raw. Medical personnel and crew members transported him from ringside to the backstage area via the aisle way through the crowd. Half-way there he was met by EMS where he was hit with a defibulator several times to restart his heart. I’m told he was unresponsive and not breathing at this point. Another crew of EMTs used a different defibulator that restarted his heart and ultimately saved his life. Jerry was rushed to a hospital in downtown Montreal where he was put on a ventilator while doctors worked to stabilize him. After nearly twenty minutes, Lawler was stabilized and was taken off the vent. A multitude of tests were ran once he was stabilized including an eye test while he was coherent. They did an MRI of his brain to rule out a stroke. Once a stroke was ruled out, they performed a CT scan while most WWE officials and medical personnel felt like it was cardiac arrest even before the CT results came back.

Lawler was later taken to hospital and has since recovered to the point where he was able to return to WWE and is now a member of their kick-off show panel.