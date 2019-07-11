×
5 most brutal WWE matches of the 2010s

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
537   //    11 Jul 2019, 11:43 IST

Randy Orton punished Jeff Hardy with a screwdriver in his earlobe at Hell in A Cell 2018.
Randy Orton punished Jeff Hardy with a screwdriver in his earlobe at Hell in A Cell 2018.

In 2008, the WWE ushered in the 'PG era' changing the show's rating system to accommodate for more family-friendly viewing. Whilst it's hard to argue that the PG Era hasn't been successful from a business standpoint, many fans have lambasted this current period of wrestling, with many considering it the worst of all time.

Gone are the likes of fire and hardcore matches, and blood is now a very rare commodity, almost exclusively seen by accidental cutting, instead of intentional blading. Though this past decade has been entirely within the PG Era though, there have been some serious wars in the ring, many of which ending with all Superstars looking worse for wear.

Here are the five most brutal matches in WWE of the 2010s, that proved that just because the product may be rated PG, the violence is still there.

#5: Brock Lesnar Vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam 2016)

Orton was left lying in a pool of his own blood as Brock won via TKO.
Orton was left lying in a pool of his own blood as Brock won via TKO.

As two defined WWE megastars, the Summerslam encounter between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton seemed like nothing short of a dream match. For years, the pair had been on different shows, each having impressive careers, but never touching, until that night.

A heavy-hitting bout from the start, the match would end suprisingly quicky, as Lesnar would catch the Apex Predator with some bare knuckle blows, busting Orton open. Continuing his assault, Lesnar lived up to his Beast moniker, as Orton was left in a pool of his own blood to end the show.

A shocking sight, Orton would go on to receive ten staples to close the cut, whilst Lesnar would get into a backstage altercation with Chris Jericho after the show.


