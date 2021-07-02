There's always that one move in professional wrestling that makes your jaw drop and makes you feel a little uncomfortable.

So when you add one of the most twisted superstars of all time, and a move that is going to inflict some serious damage on an opponent, it's just a recipe for carnage.

For years, the 'Rated R Superstar' Edge has been using his patented devastating ConChairTo maneuver that involves two steel chairs.

One chair is placed under the head, as an opponent lay lifeless on their front, whilst the other chair is used to smash the back of the head in between the other steel chair. Ouch.

When the move has been executed, it usually renders the opponent out of action for some time.

Many have felt the wrath of the ConChairTo over the years, from WWE Hall of Famers and World Champions to even best friends of The Ultimate Opportunist.

Edge has been known throughout his career for taking some crazy risks. Whether flying through the air from the top of a ladder to perform a spear, or spearing another man through a flaming table, his risk taking has known no bounds.

This is without a doubt his most evil move of them all. So let's take a look at the 5 most devastating conchairto's by Edge in WWE.

Time is a flat circle for @EdgeRatedR and @RandyOrton, as it starts where it all began for them… With a ConChairTo. #WrestleMania #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/PrW0DuBfTL — USA Network (@USA_Network) April 6, 2020

#5. Christian - Received one of the first devastating ConChairTo's from Edge

One of the greatest tag teams of all time, Edge and Christian, came to blows in 2001.

Before this, the team popularized the ConChairTo maneuver together, whilst running wild in WWE's tag team division, facing teams like The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boys.

Now, as single competitors in the midst of the Invasion Angle, they went head-to-head in a highly anticipated Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy.

Christian would soon find out the hard way that he shouldn't have messed with his Rated R best friend.

Edge delivered a skull-crushing ConChairTo that could be heard from across the Atlantic, on the top of the ladders, sending Christian sliding and falling to the ring mat below.

17 Years Ago Today At No Mercy 2001 @EdgeRatedR Defeats @Christian4Peeps In A Ladder Match To Win The #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/6W9hfx4x8F — 121875®️ (@121875Raywwe1) October 21, 2018

Edge, the ultimate opportunist, retrieved the Intercontinental Championship hanging above the ring and won back one of WWE's most coveted prizes.

Of course, Edge and Christian would reunite years later, but this moment really stood out amongst the rest during a chaotic year for WWE, and really was the start of Edge's rise to the top as a singles competitor.

