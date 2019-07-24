5 Most disappointing things about WWE right now

WWE still needs to fix some things.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Is WWE going backwards?

While it doesn't seem like that in an overall sense - especially with their return to more mature content and glimpses of Attitude Era - they are still taking quite a few steps back. Again, it's not enough to impede the company's progress in what they have accomplished so far, but it could come back to bite them if not managed effectively.

With that being said and WWE still having some work to do before their product is at its absolute best, here are five most disappointing things about WWE right now. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and be sure to tell us if you think WWE is getting better or if it is getting worse.

#5 Questionable booking trends

Did WWE give up on Baron Corbin?

What is it with WWE and weird booking trends?

For example, heading into Extreme Rules, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans were the biggest heels on Raw, but now they get little to no airtime again. Maybe that had something to do with the fact that WWE had to cut them due to the Raw Reunion this week, but it still doesn't look good to cut talent to make room for nostalgia.

Another example was the fact that WWE was also playing up Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins's relationship at the time, but dropped it immediately after Extreme Rules. Not only did it rob fans of a chance to see the relationship move forward and reach its true storyline potential, but it also didn't give fans enough time to enjoy it.

In the end, WWE has had a lot of weird booking trends lately and while some of them have been for the better, others make it look like WWE just don't have their ducks in a row.

