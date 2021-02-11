5 Most dominant performances in WWE Elimination Chamber match history

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to see who will emerge as the WWE Champion once the PPV is over. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will put his title on the line in the Elimination Chamber match against Sheamus, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz.

While many fans have predicted that McIntyre will retain his title and head to WrestleMania 37 as the champion, some have proclaimed Sheamus might walk out with the belt in dominant fashion, to further intensity his deeply-personal feud with the Scottish Psychopath.

Speaking of dominance, several Superstars have put forth fantastic performances in the Elimination Chamber match over the years that fans still remember to this date. Apart from Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber match is possibly the last opportunity for a Superstar to book their ticket for WrestleMania. A win in this match virtually ensures the Superstar will feature in a marquee match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here in this article we will look at the five most dominant performances in Elimination Chamber match history. Do share your thoughts and favorite picks in the comments section below.

#5 Shawn Michaels (WWE Survivor Series 2002 - Elimination Chamber match)

The first-ever Elimination Chamber took place at Survivor Series 2002. The match featured the then World Heavyweight Champion Triple H defending his championship against Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Kane, Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam. Among all the participants, it was Shawn Michaels who stood out the most. While he accumulated only two eliminations, his performance in the match was thoroughly dominant and memorable.

What made it even better was that Michaels returned from a career-ending injury just a few months prior, and wrested this gruesome match. The Heartbreak Kid eliminated Chris Jericho, and eventually Triple H to register the victory and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The final sequence between the former D-Generation X members turned bitter rivals still gives chills to this day. The two traded explosive moves with a hot crowd wildly cheering Michaels.

However, Michaels couldn't hold on to the title for long and dropped it back to Triple H after just a month-long reign at Armageddon 2002, in an equally brilliant yet underrated Three Stages of Hell match.