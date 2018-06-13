5 Embarrassing Insults WWE Superstars Endured On Drop the Mic

We break down the most embarrasing things said to our beloved WWE Superstars on the hit TBS show Drop the Mic.

Michael McClead CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 11:26 IST 534 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstars Appear on the latest edition of Drop the Mic

TBS' Drop the Mic is a rap battle show where celebrities roast one another using poetry and prose, over the top of a hip-hop beat. The studio audience cheers as Hollywood stars verbally tear one another apart in modern day gladiator games for the reality television era. No worries; however, as no one gets hurt, at least not physically. Feelings; however, are fair game and no one walked on eggshells during this epic rap battle.

The latest episode of the hip-hop themed show featured WWE Superstars; Carmella, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Alicia Fox vs the cast of the hit Netflix series GLOW; Kate Nash, Britney Young, Sunita Mani, and Jackie Tohn. Also appearing on the show was former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who battled professional boxer, Layla Ali.

Not one WWE Superstar survived the rap battle, nor was anyone left unscathed as each Superstar barely endured one shocking verbal pipebomb after another. Although WWE Superstars are paid to take scripted shots at one another, their work experience did not pay off here, as each participant went home utterly defeated and quite obviously thoroughly embarrassed.

We break down the most shockingly embarrassing things said to our beloved WWE Superstars on Drop the Mic.